The new Bodyguard protagonist won’t be like Whitney Houston

In the words of the director Matthew López himself, the new protagonist of the remake of the famous film, will have nothing to do with the singer Whitney Houston.

In mid-September, it was reported that a new version of the “Bodyguard” was being filmed in Hollywood. This provoked strong opposition on the Internet: many people believe that Whitney Houston it cannot be replaced.

But it does not seem that there will be a substitute: the director Matthew Lopez has a different vision of the protagonist. In an interview with Variety, López said:

‘We won’t talk about the consummate star played by Whitney Houston. This time it will be the story of a young Latin American artist who has recently become famous. His life has changed. She quickly became famous. In the 21st century, this means you desperately need protection. It is important to me to take advantage of this opportunity to project Hispanic faces and tell their stories on a large scale. ‘

Previously, Matthew Lopez became the first Hispanic screenwriter to win the Tony Award, the most prestigious drama award in the United States. Hispanics constitute the 19% of the US population, which cannot be ignored.









The name of the interpreter of the main role in the new “Bodyguard” is still unknown. Users of social networks have submitted their nominations; many people want to see Cardi B, Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum in the remake.

The original “Bodyguard” starring Whitney houston and Kevin Costner it was released in 1992. Critics didn’t like it very much, but it has achieved great success. Ratings reach $ 400 million, starting with a budget of $ 25 million.

The soundtrack has played a huge role in its popularity. The album with the soundtrack of the film «Bodyguard»Became one of the most commercially successful records in history. Worldwide sales reached 45 million copies.

Of what we have no doubt is that this is a safe bet for a story that we know works very well and with which the public empathize easily. Of course, the soundtrack will have to be up to par and be representative of the moment and time we live in at the moment.