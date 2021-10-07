The look of Lady Gaga and her dog to go for a walk paralyzes Los Angeles

Lady Gaga is used to causing a stir with her outrageous outfits, Let’s remember that the famous ‘Poker Face’ interpreter earned her place on the list of eccentrics in show business thanks to her flashy outfits.

On this occasion, you can see the Oscar winner on a walk with her French Bulldog, her beautiful dog called “Miss Asia”. The artist wore a very unconventional look to take her pet for a walk: A lush black curly hair wig framed the singer’s face, in turn she used a very heavy makeup with red lips and deep eyes. In the upper part, the singer wore a beautiful and delicate white bustier with transparent details, for the lower part of her look she opted for a long skirt to the feet, also in white, made of a completely transparent fabric with some floral prints on it. White color. The star’s totally monochromatic look is finished with white platform heels, totally worth it!

Miss Asia is not far behind, the famous Piggy Pie, as Gaga affectionately tells her, she was admired wearing a tender dress of the same tone as the ‘Mother Monster’, said dress had a beautiful lace ruffle around the neck of the “bulldog” Countless people were stationed outside the hotel where she was the artist to photograph her look and admire the beauty of the singer and the tenderness of Miss Asia.

The famous American singer is a lover of dogs, especially the French bulldog breed and it is for this reason that the star did not settle for having one of them as her most faithful companion in life. The singer in total has 3 dogs of the aforementioned breed and they are named: Miss Asia, Koji and Gustav.









The French Bulldog breed of dogs is famous among celebrities, some of the celebrities who have a Bulldog as pets are Hugh Jackman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chiara Ferragni, the Beckham family and Reese Witherspoon.

It should be noted that a few days ago, The singer received the news that two of her three dogs had been kidnapped during her walk on a Hollywood street in the Los Angeles district of California. In the kidnapping, the artist’s dog walker was injured and although he is stable, he had to undergo surgery. The protagonist of ‘A Star Is Born’ offered the incredible sum of $ 500,000 as a reward to anyone who could have valuable information about the whereabouts of her beloved pets.

Fortunately, a woman managed to find the Bulldogs on a street and took them to the police station to keep them in custody.. Lady Gaga was devastated by the news and helpless by what happened, as she is in Italy filming her new movie ‘House of Gucci0, but is relieved to learn that her “babies” are safe.