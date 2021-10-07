The Last Duel, a historical drama that you cannot miss

Excess “milady” and “milords”, a permanent warlike context and estates passed through a cold filter are some of the elements that end up giving the aesthetic framework to The Last Duel. However, this becomes a relegated plane when we realize the ideological framework of the film: a permanent religious attachment and a misogyny that accompanies the footage from beginning to end.

With a biblical-Tarantine structure, the film, which is directed by Ridley scott and that will be released in theaters on October 14, tells the judicial-divine and emotional evolution of a sexual violation from the perspectives of the three protagonists: Jean de carrouges (Matt Damon), Jacques Le Gray (Adam Driver) and Marguerite de Thibouville (Jodie Comer).









In their respective chapters, entitled “The truth according to …”, each character tells their own version of events from their own eyes, and that is precisely the strength of the film: as the perspectives cross, the story unfolds more intense, it becomes full of mystery and casts doubts about what really happened.

The film is rewound three times, showing the same situations and also repeating itself in the dialogues to tell the same story from different perspectives and revealing new nuances that are as dissimilar as they are significant. The plot, which is inspired by a real event, never loses depth. In addition, by showing us closely what each character lives, we end up empathizing even with those who later end up disgusting us.

Another highlight is the script, which was written by Matt Damon, Ben affleck (playing the extremely irritable role of Pierre d’Alençon) and Nicole holofcener from the homonymous work of the American writer Eric Jager. Damon wrote his character’s point of view, while Affleck handled Le Gris and Holofcener addressed Marguerite’s perspective. The three gave life to an articulated story that never becomes banal and that makes the concept of the three perspectives have more value as the film takes shape.









And it is not only the script that fulfills: Ridley Scott, who already has experience in this type of scenes since The duelists and, obviously, Gladiator, offers a visual spectacle with the final duel (the dispute by which, through the order of the king, it was defined by the will of God who was the one who was right in a judicial litigation and who was really the culprit) in the climax of a film that did not resort much to the action sequences especially to give place to the interiors and importance to the psychology of the characters.

But, on the other hand, it is not easy to keep the audience’s attention on a film for two and a half hours if the structure is not well delineated and it is not supported by a good interpretation. On The Last Duel, each actor maximizes the characteristics of each of the characters and it is thanks to everyone’s chemistry that it works so well and it is so easy for the film to generate empathy with the viewer.

All the elements that float around (the cold tones, the emotional distance between the characters that makes them go from respecting each other to hating each other without ellipsis in between) allow us to capture the complexity of a historical period where men do not They fight to protect others, but to enhance their masculinities.

In the case of Le Gris, to affirm his superiority; in De Carrouges’, to avenge an offense. In the middle and as a common denominator? The objectification of women. And, in the end, we realize that De Carrouges is not fighting a duel with Le Gris out of love for Marguerite or to defend her: he does so because his pride was turned upside down.

While the setting of 14th-century France is clear, the topic the film touches on is highly current. On The Last Duel, Scott shows us both the physical and psychological violence that the women represented in the case of Marguerite historically suffered, who, knowing that she lives in a completely unfavorable time for both her and her peers, finds the courage to denounce sexual violence and stand firm in his position, outlining a feminist message that the viewer cannot (and does not have to) escape.