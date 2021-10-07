Thursday, October 7, 2021
The Indestructibles 4: Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone join in photo from filming | Movies and series

By Sonia Gupta
In July 2019, Sylvester Stallone confirmed a new adventure for The expendables. Some time later it was reported that the new faces joining the franchise are Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa. Now, a few months after the exciting news, we finally have an important update and best of all, it comes from the hand of one of its veteran protagonists: Jason Statham joined Stallone in a picture from the set of Expendables 4.


