The Indestructibles 4: Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone join in photo from filming | Movies and series

In July 2019, Sylvester Stallone confirmed a new adventure for The expendables. Some time later it was reported that the new faces joining the franchise are Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa. Now, a few months after the exciting news, we finally have an important update and best of all, it comes from the hand of one of its veteran protagonists: Jason Statham joined Stallone in a picture from the set of Expendables 4.

The photograph was shared through Statham’s official Instagram account, with which he announced the start of the filming process for the long-awaited action sequel. “Back in business with the boss @officialslystallone # expendables4”, was the description of the aforementioned publication.

Jason Statham shines with Sylvester Stallone in the filming of The Indestructibles 4. Photo: Instagram / @ jasonstatham

Stunt double turned director Scott waugh, whose experience in the position includes Need for speed and Act of valor, will be in charge of this feature film. For its part, Spenser Cohen wrote the script under the corrections of Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly.









Although there is no official synopsis published, The Hollywood Reporter had already reported that the plot “will once again focus on a group of veteran mercenaries.” “While the initial movies in early 2010 featured Stallone, sources say this time around Statham will be the one with the biggest gun. Fox is the female lead ”, he said.

Tony Jaa, Megan Fox and 50 Cent were the first to be announced as the newest additions to Expendables 4. Photo: Composition / Lionsgate / IMDb / Jason Laveris

Without a doubt, fans are the most excited to see the premiere of this film, although it is expected that new additions to the cast will be revealed to follow the line of its previous installments, such as the first film, which had the presence of Mickey Rourke and Eric Roberts.

Meanwhile, the second featured Chuck Norris and Jean-Claude Van Damme; and the third went a step further to introduce Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson, Kelsey Grammer and Antonio Banderas. Additionally, other icons such as Jet Li, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger were also part of the cast.