The five miniseries to marathon the long weekend

An ideal plan for this long weekend. The series have between five and seven chapters and a single season (except This Way Up, which has two). Here is the synopsis of each series.

Secrets of a marriage: a couple falling apart

It is an American adaptation of the Swedish series written and directed by Ingmar bergman in 1973, “Scenes from married life.” This version tells of the crisis in the marriage of Mira, a technology executive, and Jonathan, a philosophy professor; the conflicts and secrets of the couple come to light at a dinner with friends.

The protagonists are Oscar Isaac and Jessica chastain. The themes are love, desire, hatred, the wear and tear of a bond, love after love, motherhood and fatherhood. This Sunday the last episode will be released on HBO Max.

Mare of Easttown: a village policeman

Starring Kate winslet, the series deals with a murder that shakes the town of Easttown, Pennsylvania. The plot focuses on both the investigation and the crisis of the character played by Winslet, Mare, who is grieving the death of her son while taking care of her grandson and watching her ex-husband start a new life.

Little by little, the secrets of the characters are revealed and the investigation becomes more complex. It is a series with a strong female protagonist, endearing characters and difficult bonds. It premiered this year and can be seen on HBO Max.

This way up: an English dramatic comedy









In the style of Fleabag, the British series starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, This Way Up is about Aine, played by Aisling bea, a woman trying to rebuild her life after a traumatic event. Aine is an English teacher, she has a very close relationship with her sister, she is verbose and has a sense of humor that few people understand.

With a scathing and sincere tone that oscillates between comedy and drama, the series stages Aine’s life, her conflicts, her insecurities, fears and difficulties in establishing relationships with others.

The White Lotus: Class Struggle at a Hawaii Resort

This miniseries focuses on the stay of several characters in an all inclusive hotel in Hawaii called “The White Lotus.” In particular, the plot revolves around a couple who are celebrating their honeymoon – but things are not going as expected – and an estranged family on vacation. The series is available on HBO Max.

With the performances of Jake lacy, Connie britton, Murray bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, and the address of Mike white, this story exhibits the conflicts that are generated between the hotel staff and the guests. The tension is climbing chapter by chapter, while the breaks and the less paradisiacal side of Hawaii are shown.

The Undoing: a suspense cop

Hugh grant and Nicole Kidman they play an upper-class couple living in Manhattan with their pre-adolescent son. She is a psychologist about to publish her first book and he is a pediatric oncologist. They make up a marriage that seems perfect until a crime involving them comes to light and their lives are forever changed.

The Undoing, released in 2020, is a thriller about secrets and lies in a relationship, and how the closest people can become completely unknown.

FGM