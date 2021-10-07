The first reactions to the Uncharted movie begin to emerge, highlighting the good chemistry between Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

The first reactions to the Uncharted movie begin to appear, highlighting the good chemistry transmitted by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Among the upcoming movies based on video games that are yet to come, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated by fans is Uncharted, a film based on the popular saga of Naughty Dog video games.

Not many details are known about the plot of the film Uncharted, knowing that this will serve as a prequel to video games and that it will focus on a young Nathan drake.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney +. Subscribe for € 8.99 / month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Possibly the film narrates the first official adventure of the treasure hunter, who will be accompanied by his good friend Victor sullivan, better known as Sully.

Will be Tom holland and Mark Wahlberg the actors who are in charge of playing Nathan and Sully respectively in the film, with fans a bit divided on whether or not they will be perfect for the role.









We review some films that, despite being finished (or almost) were never released and few or no people have managed to see over the years.

We will have to wait for the film to hit theaters in order to have a clearer impression of the actors’ work. Meanwhile, it seems that this week there has been a Uncharted movie test screening and with this the first reactions have begun to come to light.

According to this Twitter user, the first reactions he has heard about the Uncharted movie especially highlight the good chemistry and dynamics that Holland and Wahlberg have on the film, so it is possible that it will not disappoint the fans of the games.

UNCHARTED had a test screening this week. Reaction I’ve heard is actually solid with lots of people digging the Tom Holland / Mark Wahlberg dynamic. – VampireAnon (@ViewerAnon) September 30, 2021

“Uncharted had a test screening this week. The reaction I’ve heard is really strong with a lot of people who like the Tom Holland / Mark Wahlberg dynamic.”

For now we will have to wait for more to emerge uncharted prints to get more or less an idea of ​​what the movie will be like. Although, of course, in the end the assessment that really matters is the one that each of us have as spectators.

If everything goes fine, The Uncharted movie will be released in theaters on February 11, 2022.