The essential series to see this fall on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar, Filmin … – On the one hand, Rita Wilson, the first celebrity to … | Out of series / culture

On the one hand, Rita Wilson, the first celebrity who contracted the covid in 2020, singing and dancing at the last Emmy gala. On the other, the plot about the pandemic of the recently released second season of The Morning Show. The message is clear and optimistic. And that shows in the most successful series of recent seasons, which one by one come out of the lethargy / delay caused by the damn virus. They have returned The Good Fight (which said goodbye with one of its best episodes), Billions, paralyzed in the midst of the New York health crisis or the series by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which addresses it in an absolutely brilliant way.









The immense Succession remained to return. I will do it in an October that will also bring back the amazing Luis Miguel from Netflix. Likewise, I know what you did last summer is reborn, confirming its status as a modern classic: if television wants you back, you are important. And I do not speak (you) again of The Morning Show.

November brings another very powerful return: that of the murderous coroner. Yes, Dexter Morgan is resetting after his controversial end more than eight years ago. Dexter is back. Another controversial fiction, albeit for different reasons, returns in the fall: the Spanish Vida Perfecta. Its black and Californian version, Issa Rae’s Insecure, will close its run in 2021. While Amazon continues to prepare its series set in the universe of The Lord of the Rings, whose premiere is less than twelve months away. Last year we were the same with Fundacin. Or not: we were worse.





