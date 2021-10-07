the end of the Craig Era

On Thursday, September 30, it was released No time to die (No Time to Die, 2021), the twenty-fifth film that adapts the adventures of the famous spy created by Ian Fleming: Bond, James Bond.

This movie is also the fifth and last in which Daniel Craig he puts on his tuxedo, uses his license to kill, and has a last Martini (shaken, not stirred).

However, and although today most of the fans of 007 and public opinion agree that Craig is one of the best Bond in film history, in the beginning it was not so.

The end of some is the beginning of others

In 2002 it was released Another day to die (Die Another Day), the last film that had the neat Pierce brosnan as the agent licensed to kill and with him it seemed we had the ultimate Bond: the elegance of Sean Connery, the humor of Roger Moore and, at times, the seriousness of Timothy Dalton.

After the departure of the Irish actor, Eon Productions, the company that owns the secret agent franchise, went on a campaign to find the new man In Her Majesty’s Service.

After several years of searching, On October 14, 2005 it was announced that Daniel Craig would be chosen to play James Bond and thus began a new era.

Daniel Craig in “Casino Roayle”

Craig had become known in the United Kingdom for a television series “Our friends in the north” (“Our friends in the north”). Then, he was in several movies and while he was not a global star, before he became 007, He was under the orders of Steven Spielberg in Munich (2005).

“When it was announced that he would play Bond, the reactions were mixed and terrible. I even received death threats. It was hard. When it became official I had already been shooting for six weeks Royal Casino in the Bahamas and my agent called me and said, ‘You should keep an eye on the internet.’ And in doing so I found that the reactions were of real hatred. And I thought, what can I do? I realized that the only answer I could give was to make a great movie, “Craig told reporters at the time.

The fans shouted to the sky because they could not believe that a blond guy (both in the novels and in their adaptations, 007 had dark hair), short (1.78mts) and with rough features could become that icon. alpha male who seduced women and killed in the same way.

The Ultimate Bond?

On November 16, 2006 it was released Royal Casino, directed by Martin Campbell, who had already rebooted the franchise with Pierce Brosnan in Goldeneye (nineteen ninety five), the first and most “realistic” version of the character, in a trend that, over the years, became more of a parody of himself.

Influenced by a more violent and tormented new secret agent named Jason Bourne, the new 007 was rough, violent, justifiably since we see him for the first time (and in the first sequence of the film) commit the second murder that gives him double zero status in Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the famous license to kill.

From Royal Casino and his following films (Quantum of Solace, the incredible Skyfally Specter) we are witnessing a reboot in all its definition: 007 went from being an inexperienced rookie, a kind of force of nature, to the agent we all know. However, the complexity of his psychology was never stopped, how he was affected by the death and betrayal of the only woman he ever loved, her origin, the lack of father figures and, instead, her boss M (Judi Dench). The Motherland as a refuge and as a figure to question.









No Time to Die, the grand finale of an Era

After the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Daniel Craig’s latest adventure as Bond arrived. And, when we say last, it is also the final. The closing of a story arc that has been brewing since 2006, which deconstructed the character created by Ian Fleming and which is turning half a century in the cinema.

Madeleine and Bond, a tragic love

In this new film we take up the story of a James Bond already retired from the Secret Service, entrenched in his love affair with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), who he met in Specter, although the past returns to once again snatch their happiness.

Safin (Rami Malek), the new villain, shares a secret with Madeleine that puts Bond’s trust in check and a Machiavellian plan that involves the destruction of the entire world. Allied with Nomi (Lashana Lynch), the new agent 007, Bond will have to put an end to Safin’s plan and face the ghosts of a past who seem not to want to let him be happy.

The film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga shows the twilightiest Bond yet. His former (dis) love for Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) makes a dent in his life again, Madeleine’s connection with Specter, Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and a tragic story that seems to have no happy ending.

No Time to Die find us in a Rare avis in the James Bond film world, as well as “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, 1969”, the only film in which we saw George Lazenby as the agent with a license to kill, but who also delved into the complexity of the character and his romantic side.

Rami Malek as the villain “Safin”

Not for nothing, in the final titles of No Time to Die sounds “We have all the time in the world (We have all the time in the world)”, song by Louis Armstrong which was the leitmotif of the one in which the only woman 007 loved was killed by Blofeld. In the final sequence of the film, Lazenby embraced the cold body of the character played by Diana Rigg and said the famous phrase from the title of the song.

Here, Daniel Craig says it twice: at the beginning and near the end of the movie. This is quite a declaration of intent because, beyond that we have a very action-packed first part in the Bond style with chases, hand-to-hand fights and dream locations, the real mess comes from the hand of the relationship between Bond and Madeleine, which makes the second part of the film become darker, more full of a dramatic weight reminiscent of 1969.

Both in the one starring George Lazenby and throughout this “Craig Era”, we witness a rarity that, as it was in the beginning, back 15 years ago when some people shouted in the sky for a short blonde 0007, will generate controversy.

Without a doubt No Time to Die is going to divide the waters, just as Daniel Craig did, taking the character to places that no one had taken in 50 years of film history.

The years will tell if it was the best 007, because Bond will have all the time in the world to keep reinventing himself.