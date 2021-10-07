The controversial anecdote of Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco with the most extravagant chef in the world

Related news

The Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco (18 years old), who came of age last May, carries discretion as a flag when it comes to his private life and tries to disappear from the public eye as much as possible. Although he is the heir to the Moroccan throne, he wants to enjoy his youth and therefore tries not to make excessive media noise when he goes out with friends or attends famous venues inside and outside his territory. But, due to his fame, you cannot always control that your exits are hidden from the world.

These days a photograph has been made public in which you can see the Crown Prince posing with Nusret Gökçe, a Turkish chef and restaurateur who owns the luxurious chain of steakhouses. So far everything normal, but the peculiarity of this chef goes beyond the kitchen. Nurset has revolutionized the internet in recent years due to the way in which it prepares meat-eating menus and above all in the way in which it adds the salt to the gigantic steaks it offers. In fact, his pose – with the arm up and bending the wrist to throw the salt from the distance of the plate – became a worldwide meme. Due to this characteristic pose he has been nicknamed Salt Bae.

In addition to the curious way in which meats are seasoned, the cook draws attention by its appearance. He always poses with a tight white T-shirt that marks his worked arms, combined with black pants and round sunglasses, an accessory that he uses despite being inside his premises.

Are extravagances make him a very striking character for all kinds of sectors, from food critics to celebrities. The former have not stopped criticizing negatively the work of the chef in his restaurants, to the point of qualifying his offer as “grotesque”, with an “unnecessary staging” and excessive prices for a “lousy service”. The reality is that it is pointed out that eating at its Nusr-Et stores costs on average 500 euros per person, an astronomical figure that put him on everyone’s lips and, together with his peculiar way of working and dressing, generated a great business and image crisis. However, there is a sector of criticism that supports his curious techniques.









On the other hand, celebrities from all over the planet are enthusiastic about his expertise with meat and have visited some of his restaurants. In fact, Salt Bae himself has seasoned the dishes of Leonardo Dicaprio (46), Gerard Piqué (3. 4), Nicky jam (40), Maluma (27), Benzema (33) or Nicolas Maduro (58), among others.

It is no coincidence that the chef is present in the kitchen at the exact moment when a famous face arrives at one of his restaurants. And it is that Nusret is aware of all that celebrity who visit you and try to get closer to them, be their host and of course, get a photo with the VIPs and then share it on their networks and Show off your elite clientele.

The same happened when Prince Moulay Hassan made his appearance in one of its premises. The chef was already warned of his presence and attended him in the first person and got his greatest treasure: a photo with the heir of Morocco. The chef uses these photos as publicity and to reform his VIP clients’ trust in him despite the bad reviews from some experts.

[Más información: El vídeo del príncipe Moulay Hassan de Marruecos que desata pasiones por su inesperado gesto]

Follow the topics that interest you