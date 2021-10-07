The 10 most anticipated movie premieres of the remainder of 2021

Just premiered No time to die , the film that opens the ban on the most anticipated premieres of the last quarter of the year. October, November and December will be full of dramas, science fiction, thrillers and even musicals, which will delight the most moviegoers.

Steven Spielberg’s latest movie, The expected Parallel Mothers from Almodóvar, or the films that will continue to shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) , are just a small example of what is to come. These are the 10 most anticipated films of the remainder of 2021 that you can see in theaters.

Parallel Mothers (October 8)

Pedro Almodóvar triumphed at the San Sebastian Festival and his new film is finally released after a slight delay. This drama centers on two connected mothers: Ana, a scared new mother, and Janis, a mature woman who is going to be a mother at the same time as Ana. Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit are the protagonists of this film in which we can also see Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Daniela Santiago and Rossy de Palma among others.

The French Chronicle (October 22)

Wes Anderson has opted for a cast of real luxury for his next film: Benicio del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Willem Dafoe, Elisabeth Moss and Christoph Waltz among others. Just for this great deal it is worth going to see it, but the film critics who were able to enjoy it in Cannes they talk about an Anderson jewel . The trailer is simply amazing and we are not going to miss it.

The last duel (October 29)

Set in 1386 in France, Ridley Scott’s new movie with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer as protagonists it narrates the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris. A story of revenge, and betrayal based on real events (collected in Eric Jager’s novel of the same name ) that exposes us the oppression to which women were subjected in 14th century France.

The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France: 36 (Attic Story)

Eternals (November 5)

Chloé Zhao has become the first woman to direct a movie in the Marvel Universe, and she does so surrounded by a cast that brings to life new characters that we have not previously seen in Marvel movies. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek , Gemma Chan and Kit Harington head the cast of this movie that promises a lot, and that will bring light to the second phase of the MCU.









Last night in Soho (November 5)

After succeeding with Lady’s gambit Anya Taylor-Joy come back, this time at the cinema and together with Thomasin McKenzie. Both are the protagonists of a disturbing film in which a passionate fashionista travels back in time to meet her idol, an aspiring singer in 1960s London. Directed by Edgar Wright, this suspense thriller has a lot to do with it.

The Gucci House (November 26)

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are the protagonists of this marvel directed by Ridley Scott which narrates one of Gucci’s best-known and most popular historical events, the murder of Mauricio Gucci, the grandson of the founder of the popular fashion brand . Along with the protagonists, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek completing the cast. We don’t need to know much more to go to the movies to discover this fantasy.

Ghostbusters: Beyond (December 3)

Its premiere has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic, but this long-awaited sequel will finally be released in which we can see Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson again, along with new characters such as Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace among others. You win.

West Side Story (December 10)

Steven Spielberg has waited until now to direct a musical for the first time. And not just any, a 1961 remake directed by Robert Wise, which was an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare but set in New York. Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort will give life to the protagonists of this love story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17)

Peter Parker returns to the screens played by Tom Holland in a new MCU movie in which also we can see zendaya again. A trailer that gives us goosebumps and one of our favorite superheroes coming home for Christmas.

Matrix Resurrections (December 17)

We met Morpheus in 1999 and ever since Matrix it became one of the best science fiction movies of all time. More than 20 years later Keanu Reeves returns to his mythical character along with Carrie-Anne Moss , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Priyanka chopra among others, in this new project directed by Lana Wachowski.

A Netflix Bonus: Don’t Look Up (December 24)

Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence , Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans and Ariana Grande . With this cast we could not leave out what will be the biggest Netflix premiere this 2021. Directed and written by Adam McKay ( The vice of power ), is an apocalyptic comedy that has dazzled us with its trailer.

Photo | Parallel Mothers