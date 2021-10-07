Tender gesture! Cardi B received a gift basket for her son from a prominent star

USA-. Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their second baby boy, a boy, a month ago, as well as being the parents of a 3-year-old girl named Kulture Kiari. This week the rapper showed in her stories of Instagram the big basket full of gifts that he sent her Selena Gomez, her friend and former collaborator, for her and for her new son, and thanked him for such a detail.

“I received this beautiful gift basket,” he said. Cardi B in the video he shared by Instagram to show it to your fans. This then published it Pop crave on Twitter. “… With this Selena Gomez bear. It’s so cute and has treats for me when, you know, I’m rocking the baby to sleep at night. You know I’m hungry at night This is so cute, “said the rapper.

Thank you, Selena Gomez! You are so adorable ”, concluded an excited Cardi B at the end of the video. “We are very happy to finally meet our son. His family and friends already love him very much and we are eager to introduce him to his other siblings, “the rapper said in a statement after giving birth. She and Offset they presented it in a photo of Instagram in which she is on the hospital gurney holding the baby in her arms.









Selena Gomez sent Cardi B a gift basket for her and her newborn son. ?? pic.twitter.com/0kljM0zl4Q – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2021

Cardi B and Selena Gomez collaborated alongside Ozuna and DJ Snake on the 2018 song Taki taki. From that moment, both artists began to weave a great friendship. In March, following rumors suggesting the retirement of Gomez From music to dedicating herself fully to acting, the rapper indicated her admiration for the singer. “I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music and her fans love her, “he wrote in Twitter.

“I think it needs one more era. A daring that no one has ever seen. I’d love to give you some ideas. It takes an era of bad whore though. Bitch, I’m a cute sweet girl, but I’m also a rich, bad bitch, ”she said. Cardi B in a second tweet. The rapper continued with her fanaticism and dedicated a third to him in which she described Gomez as a “love in person”.