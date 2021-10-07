Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren at Rocky IV Premiere

The two legends Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren , with Arnold Schwarzenegger on screen, they chatted about their upcoming projects together: The New premiere from Rocky iv and Los Mercenarios 4.

Sylvester Stallone does not stop showing deleted scenes from ‘Rocky IV’ (with Drago) for his new montage.

Sylvester Stallone met this weekend with his co-star from Rocky IV Dolph Lundgren, 63, and both, with Arnold Schwarzenegger on screen, had a chat about their next projects: the new premiere of his mythical film, and the beginning of the recording of Los Mercenarios 4 with the legend of bodybuilding and former governor of California.

At the event, which was held during the Arnold Sports Festival UK in Birmingham, neither actor was able to wipe the smile from their faces. Rounding out the all-star cast was 74-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger himself, who joined the team via video call, who was unable to attend in person due to a leg and foot injury. Precisely, it will be in the United Kingdom where the next Expendables 4 will be shot.

The typical arm-arm pose was not lacking in him, each adopting a boxing stance, to the delight of all the spectators. Arnold was going to attend the event in person, but doctors advised him not to travel to the UK due to a leg injury. He promised his fans via Twitter that he would be there in person next year. “I am very upset that I cannot attend due to my leg injury. I have injured my leg, foot, calf. The doctor told me not to travel. So, I’m sorry”.









It’s all happy smiles now, but the story was very different when Sly and Dolph met on screen in 1985, when the burly Ivan Drago beat up Rocky’s best friend and mentor, Apollo Creed, to death in the ring. A helpless Rocky, told by Apollo not to throw in the towel, blamed himself for death and vowed to face the terrifying Soviet boxer to avenge his death. Rocky, who said that Drago would have to kill him to defeat him, traveled to the USSR to train for the 15-round bout, which took place on Christmas Day. The rest is movie history.

The fourth installment in the acclaimed franchise was an instant hit, winning millions of fans around the world with its training montages, explosive storyline, and inspiring quotes. Rocky’s passionate phrase, “If I can change and you can change, everyone can change,” certainly left its mark on viewers.

The couple reprized their iconic boxing roles in 2018’s Creed II, and have also starred in the first three Mercenaries movies together. They were both in England to start working on the new ‘Expendables’ and with the new cast members, “Sly joked on his Instagram this past weekend.

There will be again actors of the stature of Dolph, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson, among others … whom they will gather in the fourth film Megan Fox, Andy García, or 50 Cent among others.

