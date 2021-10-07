Surprise! Robert Downey Jr. chose his favorite character and it’s not Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. He is one of the most talented actors of his generation and was able to win over audiences around the world with his portrayal of Tony Stark, the conceited but brilliant billionaire who becomes the superhero Hombre de Hierro. In 2008 this character was not well known to the mainstream, however, and thanks to the work of the interpreter, the hero of Marvel It became one of the most recognized by the general public.

Before that reality full of success, Robert Downey Jr. He led a rather chaotic life, with addiction problems that even led him to respond to the legal authorities. The talented actor did not allow himself to be defeated by his deep demons and overcame this deep-rooted problem to pursue a career in the Hollywood industry, which opened the doors for a second chance.

Which character did Robert Downey Jr. choose as his favorite?

An evaluation judgment on the different characters that the actor played in his extensive professional work could throw him into the role of Hombre de Hierro as the interpreter’s favorite. After all, it was with Tony Stark that Robert reconciled with society and regained the trust of top industry executives to take him into account in their projects.









Nevertheless, Robert Downey Jr. did not choose the hero of Marvel as his most momentous role. What’s more, he surprised with his choice. What character did the actor name in front of the question? Harry Lockhart, of comedy Kiss kiss, bang bang of 2005, it is for the interpreter the work that he values ​​the most and he has an important reason to argue his decision.

The talent highlighted that it was this film that took him out of his worst professional moment and that performance allowed him to convince John favreau to give him the role of Tony Stark in the risky bet that it meant to introduce Hombre de Hierro to the mainstream public. The rest is history, as the saying goes. Robert hit a real home run with his portrayal of the character of Marvel and his life was straightened out for the better.