Star Plus: top 5 horror movies to watch in October

Sixth Sense movie on Star Plus. (photo: JustWatch)

The horror genre continues to be a favorite of movie lovers. But, lately titles such as ‘The Conjuring: The devil forced me to do it’ have appeared, which eventually failed to convince viewers because both the public and critics have expressed their disappointment at not having received the dose of terror they wanted since the big screen.

With the pandemic still upon us, the refuge to continue enjoying the horror genre is streaming platforms like the new Star Plus, where you can find a variety of these movies to enjoy.

Here is a list of movies that you can find on Star + to view from the comfort of your chair:

1. The Sixth Sense (1999)

163

We can’t ignore this classic from renowned director M. Night Shyamalan, The sixth Sense, made by Bruce Willis. For many people the ending is no longer a mystery, but it can be said that this film has one of the best plots in the history of cinema.

Synopsis : Malcolm Crowe is a child psychologist obsessed with the memory of a young man unable to help. When he meets Cole, a terrified and confused eight-year-old boy, he sees an opportunity to redeem himself by doing whatever he can to help. However, the doctor was not prepared to discover the terrible truth about the boy: he was visited by tormented spirits who frightened him.

2. Extermination (2003)

Extermination Movie (2003). (photo: Filmakersmovie)

Did someone say virus? In this film directed by Danny boyle, a small group of survivors try to escape from assassins infected with a powerful variant of the rabies virus. Infected people have taken to the streets, making escape almost impossible. Exterminio was well received by the public and critics, in case you don’t want to lose it or see it again.

Synopsis: A group of activists raid a laboratory where they experiment with primates and set them free. What the activists did not know is that the animals were infected with a strong variant of the rabies virus, which is transmitted through blood or saliva, and its effects are devastating and immediate, causing the individual to become infected. murderous fury. In less than a month, the entire UK was infected.

3. Perverse Ties (2013)

Perverse Ties Movie (2013). (photo: Don Guidoncho)

Family dramas will always be the perfect excuse to create panic and terror, that’s why the director ChanWook Park, starring Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska, on ‘Perverse Ties’ It introduced us to the history of India, who loses her father and falls in love with her uncle, whose intentions are somewhat perverse.









Synopsis: India Stoker’s world falls apart when her father is killed in a car accident. The emotional situation of the young woman deteriorates before the unexpected appearance of Charlie, an uncle whom she does not even know. Charlie moves in with India and her unstable mother, and soon India begins to suspect that this charming and mysterious man has evil intentions. However, instead of worrying, India loves him deeply.

4. The Prophecy (2006)

Movie The Prophecy (2006). (photo: Elmundo.es)

Mia farrow It is part of this film adaptation of the same name, but it came out in the mid-1970s. The prophecy revolves around a wealthy couple who adopt a child and live happily together until they find out. that the newcomer could be the son of Satan.

Synopsis: The fate of the world is in the hands of Damien, an angel-faced child who is, in fact, the incarnation of the Antichrist.

5. Revelations (2000)

The director of ‘Back to the future’, Robert Zemeckis, left the Deolearan parked for a moment to immerse himself in the horror and suspense genre. To do this, he called a star from the big screen, Harrison ford, to star Revelations, where a scientist and his wife investigate a murder as supernatural events begin to surround them.

Synopsis: The existence peaceful of a seemingly perfect marriage is disturbed by the presence of a ghost.

