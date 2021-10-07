Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello make Global Citizen vibrate together and separately | Music

It was the song that united them and during the Global Citizen 2021 it was the song that brought the whole world together through the television screens. Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello they performed their worldwide success as a duet, Miss, in an interpretation that will take time to forget since it was one of the most acclaimed of the event.

Both the Cuban interpreter and the Canadian soloist have maintained a precious relationship for many months that was forged thanks to their friendship, their passion for music and the spark of love between them. And all this was felt on the Central Park stage in New York both in their separate performances and in their joint appearances.

They were both guest artists by other names like Coldplay or Billy Porter but they also gave their audience all over the planet an unforgettable performance with songs like the aforementioned Señorita who shot the decibels and the number of smartphones recording per square meter.

Treat you better, There’s nothing holdin ‘me back, Wonder, If i can’t have you or Monster were some of the hits that the musician shared with the Global Citizen audience in addition to go up to sing along with Coldplay in Yellow or with Camila Cabello in Señorita.









A spectacular event with which the organization tried to end the covid, the hunger crisis, resume education, protect the planet and achieve equality for the entire planet. Millions of people joined this goal in cities around the world from Lagos to New York via Los Angeles, London, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Seoul and Sydney.

Camila and Shawn weren’t the only world-class artists offering their music to end the pandemic. Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, BTS, Burna Boy, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Ricky Martin, The Weeknd and Usher they were also part of Global Citizen 2021.