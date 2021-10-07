Thursday, October 7, 2021
Seven autumnal movie stars

By Hasan Sheikh
2021-10-07 06:25:31 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Gladys Ramos Leal

Paul newman Photos. Internet

Havana, Cuba.- These attractive men have made or make their admirers sigh despite their years. Paul Newman looked like a heartthrob still in his 70s.

The Spanish José Coronado that we see in the series Living without permission qualify well in this group. So does Pierce Brosnan, after shining with his Agent 007, and love Meryl Streep in Mamma mia.

Jose Coronado

Pierce brosnan




Our Rogelio Blaín loved the adventure Enrique de Lagardere and much later with soap operas. This is what happened to Jean Reno; This naturalized Frenchman who cannot be considered beautiful, but draws crowds with his undeniable charisma from The Great Blue and then Purple rivers, etc.

Rogelio Blain, prominent Cuban actor

Jean Reno

Sean Connery

Welsh Sean Connery, winner of the Oscar for Best Secondary in 1987 for The Untouchables, and continued for a long time to break hearts.

Viacheslav Tijonov

We leave for the end the Soviet Viacheslav Tijonov, protagonist of the cult series 17 moments of a spring, wearing the elegant uniform of a Nazi officer, as a seasoned spy during World War II.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
