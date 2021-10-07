Selena Gómez videotapes the trick she uses to increase the size of her lips

In no more than 20 seconds, the singer Selena Gómez activated her networks to show her closest fans the trick she uses to increase the size of her lips. This short video caught the attention of his followers, since in just 24 hours he has accumulated more than 2000 likes and several comments.

Speechless or wasting time, Selena appears in the video with her hair semi-up and light eye makeup (although her eyelashes are well styled). When starting, the first thing she does is show the brand of the product she uses, this being “Rare Impac”, which belongs to a makeup line that she advertises and of which she is proud, since it is a vegan product, made for those women who want to feel good about what they have, what makes them unique and therefore different.

The Rare Impac makeup line allocates a percentage of its income to helping underserved communities through mental health services, which is a social work that is worth mentioning and, in addition, it is an undertaking that arises from Selena Gómez herself, who has begun to visualize herself as a great businesswoman.

To show this a button. This line of beauty items that contain products for the face, lipsticks and makeup for the eyes speaks for itself of variety, diversity and inclusion within a world that seems to fix only on superficial beauty standards, that put wealth aside. that exists in the different.









It is for this reason, that Selena takes her time to show that it is not so difficult to look good, demonstrating how in 20 seconds she transforms her lips using her Rare Impac lipstick, which comes in various shades, adapting as much as possible to different skin tones.

In the video you can clearly see that she uncovers the lipstick, removes the excess of the rubber that applies the lip cream, spreads it slowly on the lips, rubs both lips to distribute the product, lets it dry for a few seconds and then applies a second layer makeup and voila. Of course, he shows us the results with his particular smile.

Its unique beauty and simplicity is what sets the tone in this video, which is what the artist wants to show in order to invite more women to dress, look and feel good about themselves, regardless of their skin tone or any particularity that differentiates them from the rest of the people. That is what your brand Rare Impac is looking for, a makeup line to enhance the beauty of today’s woman and make her stand out, without prejudice or distinction.

We are convinced that beauty is a reflection of how good we feel and, if we are willing to make ourselves noticed, nothing better than to highlight those features that make us different and shine with our own light.