Sandra Lee squeezes the beauty of healthy skin

The dermatologist Sandra lee is a specialist in treating patients with skin problems and receives all kinds of cases in his medical office, but shares that the concern about physical appearance taken to the extreme, as it happens in the middle of the show, can turn into something negative .

“There is something called Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD for its acronym in English) that ordinary people can also have, in which you are very obsessed with the way you look, to the point that nothing can make you happy, “he says in an interview.

“I think for people who are always in the limelight, in the public eye, it can be something that happens more easily, because a lot of our appearance and our skin is tied to how we feel about ourselves so yes, it can. be dangerous or negative ”.

Sandra is at the head of her own TV show Dr. Sandra Lee: Skin Specialist, which opens next Monday, October 18 at 9:55 p.m. on the pay channel Discovery Home & Health, but also in their social networks and channel Youtube, share content focused on skin care.

In this regard, the expert in this branch of medicine explains the implications that digital media have on the perception of the image.

“We can see it on social networks, it is something complicated, people can be very cruel to be behind a computer, it is like an easy way to be cruel,” he says.

Thanks to her knowledge, Sandra explains that there is also an important factor in a beautiful face: genetics.

He points out that among the artists he considers to have the best skin are gwen Stefani, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and the socialite Kim kardashian.

“I have seen Kim in person and her skin is beautiful. They really take care of themselves but that is also their business, it is their job or part of it, “he says.

“Something that I consider important for the audience to realize is that a lot of how good our skin looks has to do with genetics, with the skin that your parents inherited from you, so I don’t think people should blame themselves too much for what he has beyond not spending a lot of time in the sun or doing things that are not healthy ”, he highlights.









Challenge lover

Sandra remembers that from an early age she was interested in dermatologyIt is also her father’s profession, and being a competitive person and seeing that it was a difficult career, made it even more attractive to her.

As a professional, he explains that through his program and various content on networks he seeks to entertain but also give an extra to his audience.

“Entertaining is something that you need primarily but (it is important) to educate people at the same time, it is like tricking them to educate them, it is nice to see something that is enjoyable and that at the same time the audience comes out with this combined knowledge,” he emphasizes.

“Also, many times we have a happy ending in my show, you see people who change their lives in a positive way.”

Looking ahead to what’s next for Dr. Sandra Lee – Skin Specialist, shares that there will be a lot of pimples and pimples.

Work



He has treated extreme cases of rhinophyma, where the skin of the nose suffers from chronic inflammation.

Dream skin



Among artists, Lee considers Kim Kardashian to have one of the most beautiful skins.

7.23 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS has Lee on YouTube, a channel where she shares skin care.

Sentence

“For people who are always in the public eye it happens more easily, because much of our appearance is linked to how we feel”. Sandra lee. Dermatologist

