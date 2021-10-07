Salomé, daughter of James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina, will debut in animated film

The little girl will be with Evaluna Montaner, Camilo and other renowned celebrities. The film was produced by Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony.

“I am very happy to tell you this news: I will be part of a magical project, full of color, magic, pride and awareness! Don’t miss Koati, a beautiful film that invites us to care for and respect our nature as it deserves ”, With that message, Salomé, the daughter of the Colombian National Team player and businesswoman Daniela Ospina announced her participation in Koati, a children’s film that will hit theaters on October 15th.

Salome will be the voice of Baby Salo, which narrates the adventure of a Monarch butterfly, a koati and a glass frog, whose main objective is to raise awareness about the care of endangered animals in the Latin American jungles. Koati narrates the adventures of Nachi, Xochi and Chima, whose voices are Rafael Dovarganes, Evaluna Montaner and the Colombian singer Karol G. These exotic creatures will go on an adventure to save their habitat.

I think that one of the things that made the film so beautiful was because of the soundtrack that Marc Anthony made so spectacular, the truth is that the film would not have been the same if he had not put his hand in it “, Colombian Sofía Vergara said about Marc Anthony, executive producer of Koati.

In addition to producing the film, the Barranquilla will also lend her voice to the villain who wants to damage the plan of Nachi and his friends, the snake. Zani. Her son Manolo González Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello will also be part of the film. Famous like Sebastián Villalobos, De La Guetto, Calle y Poche, Adriana Barraza, among others.