Ryan Gosling’s new TAG Heuer watch is the ultimate tribute to ‘Drive’

The association between Ryan gosling and TAG Heuer (announced today), in addition to having great significance for the world of watchmaking and for the firm due to the actor’s status, it cannot come in a more auspicious year.

2021 marks the tenth anniversary of the premiere of Drive, one of the films that marked the past decade and in which, as everyone knows, Gosling plays an unnamed driver specializing in robberies.

The film left us an indelible mark thanks to the style that the director Nicolas Winding Refn transmitted to it from beginning to end, starting with those first frantic driving scenes with that beautiful Chevrolet Malibu.

And if there is a manufacture especially linked to driving, that is undoubtedly TAG Heuer. It has been since Jack Heuer took his reins in the 60s and decided that the future of the firm should be linked to motorsports, at a time when passion for speed drove technological advances at the same rate that the Cold War launched the space race.









His goal was to win the hearts of motor enthusiasts and professionals, And for this he needed to launch a wrist chronograph that, in addition to measuring time, captured the romanticism that was lived on the roads and on the circuits.

Thus was born the Heuer Carrera, the first watch expressly developed for motor racing, which became an absolute success thanks to its minimalism, its purity of lines and the extreme readability of its dial.

His name was a tribute to the Carrera Panamericana, the revered (and extremely dangerous) Mexican rally that brought together the great motor brands and the most reckless drivers in the 1950s.