Ryan Gosling named TAG Heuer’s new Carrera watch ambassador

Ryan Gosling, aka Hollywood’s sexiest eye drop since Lauren Bacall, has just joined the TAG Heuer roster of ambassadors. A great success for the Swiss firm to partner with one of the most versatile and charismatic actors of today. This Canadian actor needs little introduction, accustomed to fame since he was a child. At the age of forty, Gosling has managed to go from a child idol on the Disney Channel to a promising actor in independent films, hotties from a romantic movie (Noahs diary) and, finally, a great protagonist in some of the most important films of recent years. The Canadian actor is already the image of his first advertising campaign with TAG Heuer and could not have a better companion for his premiere: the new generation of the Carrera Three Hands.

TAG HEUER

The Carrera watch is a model well known to the followers of the sports brand. It was born in 1963 and occupies an important role in the history of TAG Heuer as the first watch created by Jack Heuer, the founder’s great-grandson, its most charismatic director and today honorary president of the firm. The Carrera broke with the classic image of the watches that Heuer had been making until then and opted for a cleaner and more rationalist aesthetic. It was a great success from the beginning. In these almost sixty years of existence, it has become the most symbolic image of the round watch in the TAG Heuer catalog. Jack Heuer designed the Carrera with the goal of creating a very easy to read watch. The best way to do this was by clearing your sphere of anything that might distract your attention. It is the quality that they have most wanted to highlight in the new generation of the Carrera Three Hands. Its simple dial is perfect for the 39mm version, one of three sizes available. The most obvious proof of the return of small watches. This version is available at a price of 2,750 euros.









TAG HEUER

As a sports watch par excellence, the Carrera has developed its full potential, especially in the chronograph versions. In fact, it took until the beginning of this century for TAG Heuer to incorporate its first three-needle version of the Carrera. Although the appeal of chronographs is unquestionable, the Carrera Three Hands has always stood out as a magnificent option for those who wanted a watch with excellent readability, timeless design and an affordable price, or at least always cheaper than its chronograph siblings. Aware of this potential, the team led by Frédéric Arnault (CEO of the brand) has completely redesigned the collection.

The new generation of the Carrera Three Hands consists of thirteen different references, including three case sizes (29, 39 and 41 mm) and as many types of complication. The Carrera Day Date is the most representative model of the new generation. Its diameter of 41 mm provides enough space to easily incorporate the double window of date and day of the week. The version with a black dial and gold indexes is priced at € 2,950. A sophisticated watch with an urban spirit and whose design is clearly based on the original model from 1963. The collection is completed with a GMT version also in 41 mm, and the models with a date in 29 and 39 mm. Seen as a whole, the new Carrera Three Hands meet all the requirements to become the new TAG Heuer bestseller.

