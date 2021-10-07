Romance at the door: Angelina Jolie would be dating the Weeknd

The magazines of the heart are having a real feast after being seen aa Angelina Jolie going out with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). The actress and the famous singer were discovered in the middle of a date in a luxurious Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

After their separation from Brad Pitt, Jolie did not make any relationship official and this would have been one of the first “public” dates that Angelina had with the 31-year-old Canadian musician.

Let us remember that on June 30 they went to the same restaurant, although for the moment none dared to confirm the romance or made reference to that outing.

The 46-year-old actress and the artist arrived separately, after two and a half hours in the place They left together in the singer’s car bound for his mansion in Bel-Air.

Until now, no one knows how they met but the rumors that there is a romance are getting stronger. In fact, there are those who say that the singer speaks of the famous lips of Angelina Jolie in his song “Party monster”. “Lips like Angelina’s”, say the hit.

Was love born between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd?

What about The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie

The musician’s representative has said on some occasion that the reason why his client and the actress meet has to do with him. series project than for HBO. Is about a drama which will be titled “The Idol” and which tells about the story of a celebrity who begins a new romance with a club owner that is part of a secret cult.









The Weeknd was a partner of Selena Gomez and from their surroundings they affirm that the meeting was strictly work, something that does not agree with the images of the lively dinner they shared.

Other versions ensure that the meeting brought them together to talk about the love they both have for Ethiopia where the singer’s parents are from and Jolie has great empathy for the country in which he adopted his daughter Zahara.

