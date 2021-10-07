Rihanna reveals her powerful inspiration for Savage x Fenty Vol. 3

Along with the usual troop of supermodels (Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Behanti Prinsloo, Soo Joo Park) are the performances of Nas, Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin and Jade Novah. The singer, Erykah Badu, walks around the Show, like the actress Jojo T. Gibbs, the artist, Princess Gollum, the drag queen, Gottmik, and the dancer, Leiomy. In the show there are also men: Lucky Blue Smith, Troye sivan, Jeremy Pope, Nyjah Huston … ‘Men of all sizes, of all races. I think men have lagged behind in terms of inclusion and curves, ‘he explains. Rihanna.

The performer of ‘Umbrella’ says she is more passionate than ever for inclusion. After every parade, Rihanna he wonders who he could have left out on the show, and who else could he include in the next round. The founder of Fenty wants everyone to feel sexy and important. ‘I always support the underprivileged, and there is always someone left to represent. Everything that has happened in the world has influenced not only this collection, but the way we see our talent, ‘he tells me in a low voice when all the other journalists have left. ‘It has greatly influenced our way of seeing the representation, which I think is more important than the collection. It’s a Fashion showYes, but when people see someone like them, they suddenly feel represented. Makes someone very confident; it gives you the assurance that you have a space in this world. And that’s something that pushes us to expand every year. ‘







