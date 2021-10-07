Rihanna, on her new musical project to AP: “It has nothing to do with what you have heard before me” | Music

Rihanna He has been ‘making us suffer’ for 5 years with a very long wait to enjoy a new studio album. But the Barbadian soloist has been very focused on fostering her other businesses with which she has become a successful businesswoman. In fact, he is about to launch his new underwear collection and in the presentation to the media of it he has taken the opportunity to give some brushstroke of what his new musical project will be.

“You do not expect what you are going to be able to hear. What you have previously heard about me has nothing to do with it. I am really experimenting. I think music is like fashion in which you have to play. We are having a great time and it is going to be a completely different album “a smiling Riri explained to the cameras.

In previous interviews, the singer already made it clear that she would not release the album until she was completely satisfied with the recording of it. And judging by Rihanna’s words to the AP, that feeling seems to be getting closer and closer so the launch could take place soon.

For years sources close to the artist have been in charge of updating details to the most impatient followers of Barbados. At the moment there is no official confirmation but everything indicates that the soloist would be working on a double album. One of them would be focused on more experimental sounds such as reggae, electronics, hip-hop … The second, on his pop and rnb sound with which he catapulted his recording career.









It seems that the different phases for the arrival of this highly anticipated musical project are ending. According to the British newspaper The Sun, Riri recorded a video clip in Los Angeles last July under the command of Raja Virdi. A source explained to the newspaper that “she has been secretly working on her new music for a long time and finally her ninth studio album is ready. She has had a long time waiting for the fans and the pandemic has still complicated everything a bit. plus”

At the moment, as reported by the British newspaper, it seems that at the moment we will only receive that ninth album of Rihanna’s musical career. Although after almost half a decade waiting, that is better than nothing. At the moment there is no official confirmation or release date or title or possible name of the song whose video clip would be a couple of months away.