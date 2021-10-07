Rihanna has the perfect looks to show off thick thighs in style

If something has presumed Rihanna Throughout her career she has an irreverent style that enhances her curvy figure with all her curvy figure paralyzing everything in its path.

Although the famous one has been away from music for a few years, she is at her best as a businesswoman by consolidating herself as the richest singer with a fortune that reaches the US $ 1.7 billion, thanks to their makeup and lingerie companies.

Rihanna has launched the vintage revival movement, with which the so-called generation Z has taken up accessories such as fisherman’s hats, Bottega bagsFurthermore, it has revolutionized and diversified the way we see underwear.

Rihanna has the perfect looks to show off her thighs

The interpreter of umbrella knows how to take advantage of his thick thighs with each of his outfits, setting an example for women who have thick legs and prefer to hide them.

These are some of his best looks:

Denim mini skirt

A fashion classic is the perfect denim mini skirt to show off her legs, the diva accompanied it with a bralet and a colorful cover up that enhanced her style.









To give her even more power, she opted for high-heeled sandals.

Sporty look

For a more casual outfit, she showed this look with ripped jeans with a slit on her right leg and which she wore along with a black crop top and her hair collected.

Side cut dress

If what you want is to capture looks with your legs, a dress with a side cut will always be a good option.

This time Riri shone in a long dress in bold color with fine shots along with a striking hat of plush cloth in fuchsia tone.

