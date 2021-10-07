Replacement of friends? Megan Fox and her boyfriend seem to prefer the company of other celebrities

USA. – Megan fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) seem to have switched their pair of friends to start dating more with Travis barker and Kourtney kardashian. Fox and MGK met on the set of the film “Midnight in te Switchgrass” Directed by Randall Emmett, with whom they created a great friendship.

At the beginning of the relationship, the current couple used to go out to dinner all the time with Emmett and his girlfriend Lala kent, but it seems that that has changed. Above all, due to the great success of Meghan and Machine Gun Kelly In the media, their popularity increases much more when they are in the company of Kardashian and Barker. Let us remember that in the delivery of the VMAs, Kourtney and Megan Fox they caused a great sensation in the public.

Randall and Lala came out to discuss the situation on the show Andy Cohen, and there they commented on the beginnings of the couple. It seems that the crush was instantaneous: the actress and the rapper could not be separated for long. During these first moments, the four of them went out to eat often, and they talked about the different aspects of the filming of the movie that they were doing.









Instagram: Meghan Fox

After the filming was finished and the film did not have the expected success considering the protagonists, the quartet began to disband. It seems that the celebrity couple did not like the failure of the film at all and decided not to speak with the creators after that. Machine Gun Kelly he even posted an offensive tweet about the film’s production, which only created disputes.

The musician decided to apologize by sending a message to Emmett saying that the work was not so bad and that he felt bad for the comments made. Anyway, they did not go out together again, and ended up forming a new group of couples with the oldest of the Kardashians and the drummer, brother of MGK, Travis Barker.