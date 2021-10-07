And Johnny took his virtual gloves

What was originally going to be the great film-author in black and white of the painter and sculptor Robert Longo, ended as planned: a pastiche of Hollywood where everyone but Robert Longor. Scripted by himself Gibson (Neuromancer and creator of Cyberpunk) based on a short story of his own about a guy with 160Gb of memory embedded in his brain, between the producers and the disastrous performance of the pre-Neo Keanu reeves, they let Johnny mnemonic like the Techno-Pop icon of the 90s.

On "The real or virtual cinema"We are going to review, film by film, series by series, all the audiovisual that once has approached virtual or augmented reality and discuss their proposals, their technicalities and above all, their pot-going.









Jorge Esteban Blein, director of the Spanish short Ready Player One (360º), PhD cum laude in film, television and theater script, university professor and directing studies in UCLAHe will be in charge of reflecting with us on each live show. Jorge Esteban Blein is also one of the people behind Cuarta Pared VR, VRChat’s first immersive theater room in Spanish.

