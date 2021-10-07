Pampita’s strong response on whether she considers herself a feminist, after having criticized women who do not wax

Pampita Ardohain gave an interview for the magazine People and they talked about different topics, among them, about the feminist movement. When asked if she considered herself a feminist, she gave a very clear and blunt answer and left no room for uncertainties.

Pampita She grew up in La Pampa, in a town where the maelstrom and the dangers of the city were very far from her. Her childhood, which she described as very free, and growing up surrounded by women, were a great mark on her identity. “My mother and my grandmother raised me, very strong women. They gave me that freedom that I always had and always felt “, started.

“I associate everything I am today with freedom, with a super free childhood, in the interior of the country, where I felt safe, I went out to play, came back five, six hours later and my parents were calm that nothing was wrong with me . Of course I am a feminist! At this point in life you cannot not be a feminist “, expressed the model.

With regard to the interns within the feminist movement, Pampita He reflected and asked the women to go deeper into their sisterhood and to support each other. “It seems to me that instead of looking at the great women of the world or whatever, we have to look more in the eyes of those next to us, support each other more, be louder, and judge each other less”, he sentenced.









Regarding the economic independence that he managed to achieve, Pampita, who began her modeling career at a very young age, said that at 16 she started working and from there she never stopped because of her desire for freedom. “I liked to buy and have my things, to pay for my own things, and to support myself allowed me to make my own decisions in everything. I always liked that of the effort, the sacrifice and the reward and not owing anything to anyone: neither money nor any explanation ”.

Pampita’s controversial comment about women who do not wax

Although Pampita considers herself a feminist, as she is in favor of equal conditions and opportunities for all genders, she made a derogatory comment last week about women choosing not to wax. While I was conditioning Pampita Online, spoke of a time he saw actress Julia Roberts on a red carpet with her armpits unshaved. “No Julia, why are you doing this to us? It’s like I dropped an idol, I didn’t see Julia. Now it’s a trend, feminists are with that, not wearing bras, leaving hair in the armpits”, long Ardohain and added: “I prefer the man with hair, a little does not bother. But not me”.