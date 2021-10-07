Olivia’s family outing, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky’s romantic night: celebrities in one click

Becky G traveled to Italy to be present at Milan Fashion Week and set a trend with her look. She wore an oversize embroidered leather coat and super colorful boots that she combined with her yellow purse (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Family outing. After traveling to Italy to attend Milan Fashion Week, Olivia Culpo returned to Los Angeles and went to eat at an exclusive West Hollywood restaurant with her sister Sophia. To do this, she wore a checkered dress with ruffles on the shoulders

Romantic night. Rihanna and her boyfriend, A $ AP Rocky, attended a party in New York. The singer wore a navy blue jumpsuit that she combined with her small leather purse and added gold accessories that matched her pointed shoes.

Demi Moore attended an exclusive party hosted by Versace & Fendi in Milan, Italy, after being part of Milan Fashion Week. She wore a total white look: skirt, jacket, sandals. She completed her outfit with a golden necklace

Family night. Nicky Hilton went to eat with his mother at an exclusive restaurant in Santa Monica. To do this, he wore a set of black pants and a linen jacket with white details in the seams

Naomi Watts was photographed while walking her dog through the streets of New York. And he set a trend with his look: camouflaged pants, light blue shirt, blue jacket, black wallet and white sandals

Katie Holmes walked through the streets of New York with a casual look: high-waisted clear jean, white T-shirt and colorful printed mask

He tried to go unnoticed. Justin Bieber wanted to avoid the press when he arrived at a photographic production with his team in Los Angeles. The singer ran from his car to the offices

Romantic night. J Balvin and his wife, Valentina Ferrer, went out to enjoy a meal at a restaurant in New York. The musician wore a light blue satin set and his partner a black outfit of leggings and top

Olivia Palermo traveled to Italy to be present at Milan Fashion Week and set a trend with her look: she wore a black leather skirt, a white T-shirt and an oversized printed jacket that she combined with yellow shoes (Photos: The Grosby Group)

