October premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video also joins the Spanish Cinema Day celebrations with a selection of its best Spanish-label films. On October 6 you can enjoy good productions perfect to celebrate the Day of the seventh art.

The Amazon Prime Video premieres for the month of October are as follows:

October 1st:

– Silk Road: Trapped in the dark web.

This 2021 film. Young Ross Ulbricht creates Silk Road, an illegal website that sells drugs, and Rick Bowden will be the DEA agent in charge of hunting him down by infiltrating his life.

– My name is Pauli Murray.

Another film from 2021, which has achieved very good ratings on the specialized websites Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. With the documentary formula, follow the life of Pauli Murray, lawyer and activist. It premiered this year at the Sundance festival.

– Welcome to the Blumhouse II: Bingo Hell, Black as night.

October 7:

– Mr. Robot (season 4).

Starring the brilliant Rami Malek (who we all remember for his role as Freddie Mercury) and Christian Slater.

Elliot Alderson, a brilliant programmer, sees his life change completely when he is recruited by cyberterrorists. Golden Globe for the best drama-series.

October 8th:

– Justin Bieber: Our world.

This documentary shows behind the scenes of the show that he gave on the roof of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a select group of guests, after three years and in the middle of the covid pandemic.

– Welcome to the Blumhouse II: Mothers, The Manor.

October 9:









– Men in Black: International:

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson star in this sequel to the mythical saga of the Men in Black, who seek to end the “garbage” of the universe.

– Rocketman:

Biopic of the great and eccentric Sir Elton John, played by Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

– A werewolf among us.

Ranger Finn and postal worker Cecily try to discover what is behind a creature that has begun to terrorize the quiet and peaceful town of Beaverfield.

October 10th:

– Ad Astra.

Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones and Ruth Negga star in this sci-fi story where Roy McBride seeks to complete the mission to Neptune that his father started unsuccessfully.

– The invisible man.

Cecilia begins to rebuild her life after her abusive ex-boyfriend passes away. However, his sanity is called into question when he begins to doubt that he is still alive.

October 15th:

– GEO Beyond the limit:

It is an original product of the platform. A documentary series that shows us the day-to-day life of one of the most prestigious elite police forces in the world: the Special Operations Group. Many are those who aspire to be part of it, but very few who come to belong to its ranks.

– I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Original Amazon product based on the mythical 1997 film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar. It consists of 8 episodes and has the same plot as the original work. A year after a fateful car accident, a group of recently graduated teenagers are bound together by a terrible secret and haunted by a brutal killer.

October the 17th:

– Motherland: Fort Salem (season 2).

Second season of this series where three witches are recruited by the US military as powerful weapons in their service.

October 22:

– Infinite.

Science fiction film of this 2021 starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It is a story about reincarnations, where a man discovers that his hallucinations are actually visions of previous lives.

October 28:

– The Green Knight.

It tells the story of one of the characters in the mythical legend of King Arthur, Sir Gawain, his reckless and headstrong nephew. He will seek to face the Green Knight, an enigmatic giant with emerald skin who tests the bravery of the men who cross his path. Another Original from Amazon Prime Video.

October 29th:

– Maradona: Blessed dream.

Biographical series that follows the triumphs and challenges of one of the most relevant figures in the history of world football: Diego Armando Maradona. From his beginnings in Villa Fiorito to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he reviews the eccentric life of “Pelusa”, the most iconic player in history.

