Nicolas Cage Promises He Will Never Retire – Movie News

During an interview, the actor has stated that leaving the world of cinema does not cross his mind. The interpreter has been active since the early 1980s.

Nicolas Cage says he will never stop acting. One of the most recognized actors of his time, who has become an icon of popular culture, whose career for Cage has spanned three decades with roles in such films as Snake Eyes, Face to Face, The Rock and Leaving Las Vegas (the film that earned him an Oscar).









Known for his eccentric personality, Cage has built a legend among his fans for his extreme acting method.. The interpreter has sometimes stated that to get under the skin of his on-screen characters, he has adopted -for example- a diet based only on steaks for months, has extracted his teeth without anesthesia and has snorted saccharin to adopt the mentality of a drug addict. Recently, his performance in the drama Pig has been hailed as one of the best of his career and seems to have broken his cinematic slump.

‘Willy’s Wonderland’: Nicolas Cage against the animatronics of an amusement park in the first trailer.

During an interview with the Entertainment Weekly medium, Cage has revealed that he has no intention of retiring from the cinema. In full promotion of his new film, Prisoners of the Ghostland, the interpreter has stated that you take your job much more positively and you plan to be in the industry for the rest of your life. However, he admitted that he would like to take some time off at some point so he can recharge.

No no no. I’m not going to retire. Being able to work in the cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I am healthier when I work, I need a place to express my life experience, and the cinema has given it to me. So I’m never going to retire. Right now, I’ve shot 117 movies, and the funny thing is, my discussion with people who say, ‘You work too hard’ has always been ‘I like to work and it’s healthy, I’m happy when I’m working and by the way, guys like Cagney and Bogart made hundreds of movies. ‘ And that’s where the discussion ends.

In fact, Cage’s career shows no signs of slowing down. Soon we will see him starring in his first western The Old Way, and continues to seek roles in independent films; after admitting he no longer trusts the big Hollywood studio scene. Soon we will see him in a new facet never seen before, when he plays himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In the last years of his career, the interpreter has alternated roles in B-movies (Jiu Jitsu) and jobs destined to become cult moviegoers (Mandy). In addition, Sitges has announced that his work under the orders of the Japanese director Sion Sono -the aforementioned Prisoners of the Ghostland– It will be this year in the Official Section of the contest. Fireproof.

