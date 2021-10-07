Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrityNicola Porcella debuts in Onlyfans and Samuel Suárez teases | EYE-SHOW
Celebrity

Nicola Porcella debuts in Onlyfans and Samuel Suárez teases | EYE-SHOW

By Sonia Gupta
0
57




Journalist Samuel Suarez made fun of Nicola Porcella after the model debuted on Onlyfans. Through Instagram, ‘Samu’ stated that “the street is hard.”

And it is that although Nicola Porcella said that he had work plans in Mexico, last Wednesday, September 6, he announced his Onlyfans account: “I opened the Only, yes guys, I opened the Only […] We have done some crazy things, content that you will never see again in your life ”.

This Thursday, October 7, the popular ‘Samu’ did not hesitate to mock Nicola Porcella: “Guys, I understand, the street is hard, there is no job, there are few chivilines.”

SIGHT: Nicola Porcella buys an apartment in Mexico: “after much sacrifice” | VIDEO

Samuel Suárez said that he tried to contact Nicola, but had no response: “I wrote to him […] in seen he left me. Evil! Above that I offer myself, Nicola, so that you can cheat the instachistes, that they give you their money and scams, I say, because I don’t think you show anything, I think that is going to be like ‘oh, look at my sexy photo’ ” .




According to the journalist, Nicola Porcella is charging 17 dollars a month, In other words, he had already earned more than $ 700 in less than a day.

“I just saw and there are already 45 unsuspecting women who have given their money, for 17 = 765 dollars. Here the dollar is 4.12, we add = 3151 soles with 80 cents in a while […] Everybody is doing that business. What a shame, by God! No, lie, they are lining themselves in silver ”, commented the journalist.

Nicola Porcella debuts in Only fans - Diario OJO
Nicola Porcella debuts in Only fans – Diario OJO

Source: Instarándula | Instagram Nicola Porcella

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

  • “The judge omitted to listen to my version”: Magaly explodes after unfavorable ruling in trial against Nicola Porcella


Previous articleTiempo de Cecilia, Patricia Ascuasiati’s story about the Concert
Next articleCoen premieres ‘Macbeth’ with Denzel and McDormand
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv