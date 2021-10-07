Nicola Porcella debuts in Onlyfans and Samuel Suárez teases | EYE-SHOW

Journalist Samuel Suarez made fun of Nicola Porcella after the model debuted on Onlyfans. Through Instagram, ‘Samu’ stated that “the street is hard.”

And it is that although Nicola Porcella said that he had work plans in Mexico, last Wednesday, September 6, he announced his Onlyfans account: “I opened the Only, yes guys, I opened the Only […] We have done some crazy things, content that you will never see again in your life ”.

This Thursday, October 7, the popular ‘Samu’ did not hesitate to mock Nicola Porcella: “Guys, I understand, the street is hard, there is no job, there are few chivilines.”

Samuel Suárez said that he tried to contact Nicola, but had no response: “I wrote to him […] in seen he left me. Evil! Above that I offer myself, Nicola, so that you can cheat the instachistes, that they give you their money and scams, I say, because I don’t think you show anything, I think that is going to be like ‘oh, look at my sexy photo’ ” .









According to the journalist, Nicola Porcella is charging 17 dollars a month, In other words, he had already earned more than $ 700 in less than a day.

“I just saw and there are already 45 unsuspecting women who have given their money, for 17 = 765 dollars. Here the dollar is 4.12, we add = 3151 soles with 80 cents in a while […] Everybody is doing that business. What a shame, by God! No, lie, they are lining themselves in silver ”, commented the journalist.

Source: Instarándula | Instagram Nicola Porcella

