New unpublished images from Sylvester Stallone’s project reveal

This Thursday a poster and a preview of Rocky vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, the new work of Sylvester Stallone.

Its about last montage created by the director and actor of the popular boxing saga inspired by Balboa, who a year ago had the idea of ​​carrying out this project.

During the summer of 2020, the Rambo actor acknowledged that he was conducting a full review of Rocky iv. His idea was to release a special version for him 35th anniversary of the filmHowever, it could not be given for different reasons of force majeure.

Despite the setbacks presented, in the last hours the American filmmaker confirmed a new production based on the iconic boxers.

In 1985, in the middle of the Fía War, we witnessed the confrontation between the fighter from Philadelphia and the representative from Russia. The story was primarily marked by the fate of Apollo Creed, a twist that was regrettable but strengthened the plot.

Sylvester Stallone’s latest production

This time others join that story 40 minutes of unreleased material, which will show meetings that were held in the lead up to the fight to allow Rocky to go to the former Soviet Union.

At the moment, what is known about this film is that some details that evidence what “ancient“ of the movie, such as the case of the robot ‘Sico‘.









An issue that has been brought to the fore due to this new version is the political scene, something that at the time was quite tense. Although it is believed that there will be no changes in this regard, further details are not yet known.

In this way, Rocky vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut, comes to revive one of the highest grossing films of the franchise and undoubtedly generates great expectations among its fans.

Sylvester Stallone’s new job It will premiere on November 21. Check out the Rocky vs Drago teaser below: