Netflix: The most CHILLING series that will make you value those you LOVE the most; ideal to see this October 7 | TRAILER

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

Let us remember that more frequently new options come to light to watch content and have entertainment via streaming; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

Platform Series

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the film world, from the most recent releases to the classics of the seventh art.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform constantly works to bring new titles of various genres in order to keep people of all ages entertained.

What to watch on Netflix

This is how in the streaming giant, various titles are fired but many others are also incorporated to form part of the wide catalog of series, films and documentaries.

At the beginning of October, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for children and adults.

For this reason, we have created a selection from a series to watch this weekend or Thursday night, accompanied by your loved ones; This serial production will fill you with strong emotions.

A Netflix original series

It is the American suspense and science fiction web television series which was co-produced and distributed through the streaming giant, Netflix, which was written and directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.









The “Stranger Things” series had its premiere on the platform on July 15, 2016, receiving positive reviews from the press specialized in film and serial productions, who is it? various interpretations in an atmosphere set in the 1980s, with references to films by Steven Spielberg, Stephen King and George Lucas, as well as including various films, anime and video games.

This story is set in a fictional town called Hawkins in Indiana, United States during the 1980s, where a 12-year-old boy named Will Byers mysteriously disappears.

What is “Stranger Things” about?

But at the same time that he disappears, a seemingly runaway girl with telekinetic powers, named Eleven meets Mike, Dustin and Lucas, who are friends of Will and who are looking for his friend embarking on a risky adventure for their age.

After Will’s disappearance, his friends will discover everything behind the government, specifically in a scientific laboratory near this city, where they experiment with humans, but also in that town it harbors supernatural forces that will directly disturb the population.

But Eleven and her new friends will be in charge of looking for Will, but without having any idea that they will have to face an alternate dimension called the Upside Down, which will affect the unknown residents of Hawkins.

Here is the trailer of the production

It should be noted that said production has three seasons, which consist of eight episodes each, with a duration of approximately 45 minutes; Currently a little more has been revealed about the fourth season, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it is expected to have a premiere in 2022.

Here we present the trailer of this serial production that has become one of the most appreciated series on the streaming platform, which you can enjoy this weekend with your loved ones, or this Thursday: