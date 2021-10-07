Netflix: The BEST Ryan Gosling movie, that you did not know, and it is not “Diary of a passion”

In recent weeks, people often wonder more about new trends or topics of interest, such as with certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can watch on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies from various thematic and genders.

This is how some people also prefer to watch movies than series, for this reason we present below one of the films with more science fiction scenes, and full of strong emotions.

What movie to watch on Netflix?

For this reason, we recommend a film that stars Ryan Gosling, an American actor who has established himself as a benchmark in the world of cinema contemporary.

It’s about the American science fiction film “Blade Runner 2049”, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve, released in 2017 and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

“Blade Runner 2049” is the continuation of the film “Blade Runner”, which had a premiere in 1982; After 30 years, this story describes a blade runner named K, who discovers the remains of a replicant woman who was pregnant in the past, which could be impossible. apparently.









What is “Blade Runner 2049” about?

This is how the main character must be in charge of finding the child of the woman of the past, in order to destroy all evidence related to him and thus avoid a possible war between humans and replicants.

This production features performances by Ryan gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass and Lennie James; Ridley Scott served as executive producer.

The action film received five nominations in the Oscar awards, thus obtaining the award for Visual Effects and Best Photography; In addition, he received eight nominations at the awards BAFTA, for Best Director, Best Photography and Best Visual Effects.

Then we leave you the trailer of this successful film, which has positioned itself as one of the favorites within the platform: