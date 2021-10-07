Neither good nor bad – AS.com

LaLiga evolves in such a direction that it is no longer known if a team is good or bad. Probably the Getafe, with a single point, and in last position, is pretty bad. But already the penultimate, which is the Alaves, for a moment he was wonderful, which allowed him to defeat Atlético and win the only three points he has. If we pay attention to the top positions, there is no doubt that the Madrid seemed to be on a roll. He thrashed and allowed himself the luxury of not remembering the players who left and the aging players, while trying to make Benzema pass for the best in the world. But suddenly, he seems immersed in a certain crisis, after a ridiculous defeat in Champions against a team that at the time of the group draw seemed not to exist at all, and recently against Espanyol.

Perhaps there is already a mixed state of form of good and evil. In my freshman year of high school, my friend’s father Milucho I kept asking him how the course was going. He always replied that “suck.” “How about Latin?” “Suck.” “How about technical drawing?” “Suck.” “How about English?” “Suck.” I have never seen anyone so convinced of its success. And that he didn’t even go to class. When the time came, his father took an interest in the notes. Milucho smiled optimistically and told him the truth: “Pretty good, Dad. I failed eight.”









At Athletic there is also confusion regarding its status. We went from seeing his attacking players harmless, and his soft defense, to how he linked victories against Milan and Barça capable of curing depression. Talking about Barça, no one would say that he is going through his best moment. But he is five points behind the leader with one game less. It is not brain death. If you wish, the team of Koeman could reduce the severity of your pain and be satisfied, as Jack Nicholson on Chinatown, when a police officer sees him bruised and asks him: “My God, what happened to his nose?” “I cut myself while shaving,” says the detective. Anything before admitting that he was beaten up. “It must hurt a lot,” adds the agent, to which the protagonist replies: “Only when I breathe.”