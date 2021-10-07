Mysterious Zodiac Killer Has Been Identified, Researchers Say

A group of independent researchers, called The Case Breakers, claims to have identified the mysterious “Zodiac Killer”, to whom at least five crimes are attributed in California, between 1968 and 1969.

The Case Breakers released a statement saying that, based on new physical and forensic evidence, they believe the “Zodiac Killer” was Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

The group of investigators is made up of 40 former police officers and investigators, who are investigating the case of the murderer, one of the most high-profile in the United States.

Despite the investigative team’s claims, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to CNN that there is still an open investigation.

Zodiac, one of the most mediatic serial killers in the US

The “Zodiac Killer”, who was never caught, gained notoriety by writing letters to the police and local media in which he bragged about the crimes, even several years later.











“Zodiac” is on Netflix

The subject claimed to have killed 37 people. The case became media, as the “Zodiac Killer” got the nickname, wrote letters in Morse code and in Greek and included clothing with blood as proof of the crimes.

In 2007, the case was made into a movie in the movie “Zodiac,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr.

