Mila Kunis lied to get this role in a comedy series

Various actors have made great sacrifices to obtain roles that many would like to play, and there have been occasions when they are forced to lie in order to achieve their goal.

Mila Kunis She came to carry out this practice to land one of her most symbolic roles, which would lead her to new heights after establishing herself as a successful comedian.

The actress lied about her age in order to be able to represent Jackie Burkhart on “That 70’s Show”. Her character consisted of the stereotype of a popular, self-centered young woman, with superficial overtones and attitudes of superiority towards others. She had great financial solvency and in the first chapters she was the girlfriend of Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), the presumptuous heartthrob of the group of friends.

“That 70’s Show” lasted eight seasons

Mila’s best kept secret

“That 70’s Show” was set in the seventies, and followed the story of a group of young people who were in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin. The lives of adolescents were narrated throughout school and the problems that arise in people of such age. The sitcom premiered on August 23, 1998 and had high ratings across the United States, especially among 15- and 20-year-olds.

In a 2012 interview with Jay leno on “The Tonight Show“Mila Kunis commented on this fact in relation to her role in the comedy that began in the late 90s.

“Legally, I was 14 years old, but I told them that I was a little older… well, I was in the ninth grade, but I told them that I was going to turn 18, which at the time I thought was not technically a lie, since in true point would meet them, so, you know, they found out sooner or later that it really wasn’t, but that’s okay. ”

In the same interview, he mentions that he had a false identification, and also assures that several people noticed the lack of veracity of the document, but that later he had no problem getting the paper.

The comedy series had eight seasons over 200 episodes, and its distribution was by the network Fox from August 23, 1998 to May 18, 2007.

Thanks to the recognition of this character, the actress was able to obtain other roles such as Meg Griffin from “Family Guy“, Lily in”The black swan “ and Jamie in “Friends with benefits”.

