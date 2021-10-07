Miguel Rosero, an Ecuadorian triumphs as a graphic designer in Hollywood

Miguel Rosero’s dream in his native Guayaquil, Ecuador, was to be a Navy officer. He was far from imagining that one day he would become one of the few Latinos to be a graphic designer for the Hollywood film industry.

With 12 years in the industry, he has participated in more than 40 projects that have included Oscar-nominated films, such as News of the World starring Tom Hanks and directed by Paul Greengrass and One Night in Miami, which marked the directorial debut of actress Regina King. Rosero was part of the art team for these films.

It all started when he finished high school and after not being accepted into the Ecuadorian Naval Academy due to a medical problem, in 1994 he came to Los Angeles with the intention of studying systems engineering.

He did not finish his degree, since he switched to graphic design, a talent he inherited from his mother Elvia, who was a nurse but very artistic. “She is very good at crafts. She decorates the Christmas tree and makes dolls ”.

At the same time, his father Miguel worked for an independent film production company that distributed films in Ecuador.

“At home, we had photos and movie posters. So the cinema thing came to me subconsciously ”.

The consul of Ecuador, Ivonne Guzmán and the vice consul Xavier Huayamave Betancourth accompany Miguel Rosero during the delivery of an award granted by the City of Los Angeles. (Courtesy)

And it was as if fate had already prepared everything. “To my friend Carlos Osorio, who is a production designer and art director in Hollywood, I had expressed my interest in doing some design in audiovisual productions.”

One day his friend invited him to the sets. It was at that moment that he saw himself on stage, that he got excited and discovered what he wanted to do in his life.

I want to see my work on camera and on screen, he thought.

At that time, his Colombian friend Carlos Osorio was the art director of series 24.

Although it was his friend, who opened the doors to the world of art design, he confesses that he jumped into the ring without much experience.

“The work is very fast, demanding and I struggled a lot.”

It got to the point where he wanted to throw in the towel and wondered if that was what he wanted to do all his life.

One of the newspapers created by Rosero for the film News of the World in which Tom Hanks stars. (Courtesy)

However, after the novitiate period, he overcame his fears and discovered that the work enchanted him.

“Little by little I began to become more efficient, but I also studied the programs more and began to learn and for that I enrolled in design courses for entertainment in UCLA extensions; and I keep doing it whenever I can ”.

At first, he worked on many independent films, and later on series.

What exactly does a graphic designer do in a movie or series?

“It depends on what part of the project we are talking about, in pre-production, we help the production designers in the visual preparation of what is going to be presented to the producers and directors.”

But the hard work starts in production by helping set designers make the sets look more realistic.

“If we are going to film a police office, I have to design everything that is going to be used such as posters, documentation, etc. Everything that is seen on camera and what the production requires. It can be from a t-shirt, a newspaper, a magazine, boards, brands, labels, posters, logos, signage ”.









Miguel Rosero on the set of the film News of the World. (Courtesy)

Rosero has been a graphic designer for film and television for 12 years.

“I started in 2010 and I am already part of the Art Director’s Guild.”

He considers that he has managed to stay in this industry thanks to his discipline and perseverance that helped him overcome the mistakes and setbacks he had at the beginning of his career.

“There are days when the hours are from 10 to 12 hours; and sometimes, you have to work on weekends ”.

Her work ethic has been based on always finishing a job and not leaving it halfway. “The only thing I left halfway through was my career in systems, because it wasn’t my calling.”

The Ecuadorian recognizes that his friend Osorio opened the doors for him to enter Hollywood, but from then on, his own performance made all the difference.

“This job became my passion. I became fast and efficient; and I always have in mind to give 1000% ”.

Miguel Rosero, dedication and perseverance take him to Hollywood. (Courtesy)

He adds that nobody beats him by working. “I am the first and the last to go. That is because I am very dedicated and I always try to do my best. It doesn’t matter if the project is for $ 100 or for millions ”.

Rosero believes that opportunities arise when there is dedication and perseverance, but you always have to talk to others and do a bit of work relationships (networking) because you never know who can give you a hand.

“Sometimes when opportunities come, you are not completely prepared, but you have to jump in; and little by little your work talks about you ”.

And although he has achieved great projects, he says he is not conformist. “I still have a lot to go on and do.”

Talk that never imagined working in graphic design in film and television. “My passion for cinema is in creating and making things see real on stage“.

Miguel Rosero outside Amazon’s American Playboy Documentary Mansion. (Courtesy)

As a Hispanic, he says he always tries to keep his roots, and help those who come down the ladder move up.

“My own Ecuadorian community has recognized my work; and I always say with great pride that I am Ecuadorian and I tell my story to inspire those who come after ”.

In his professional career as a graphic designer, Miguel has participated in more than 40 projects, including the National Geographic series, American Genius, the television series NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed, produced by the CMT network, Roman Empire – Reign of Blood for Netflix, The Belko Experiment, produced by James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie, American Playboy – The Hugh Hefner Story series, for Amazon Studios, Kingpin produced by History Channel, Always a Witch for Netflix , Stumptown for ABC, among others.