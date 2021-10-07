Thursday, October 7, 2021
‘Midnight Mass’: How did the relationship between Kate Siegel and director Mike Flanagan begin? – Series news

By Sonia Gupta
This love story is worthy of a romantic movie, however, those involved met thanks to the horror genre, ironic, right? Learn the story of Kate Siegel and director Mike Flanagan.

We all love to keep track of couples who found love on a film set, such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Mr. and Mrs. Smith., o Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man; However, it is very rare that in a location with an atmosphere as heavy as the one that the horror genre encourages, love at first sight arises, but Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel, broke the barriers of the impossible and, after collaborating in several productions of this genre, ended up being a couple.




For those who do not locate these two lovebirds of terror, Mike is the creator of The Haunting of Hill House, one of Netflix’s scariest series, and Kate is the actress who has starred in almost all of its projects like The Curse of Bly Manor and the most recent Midnight Mass. However, the first time they crossed paths was during the filming of Oculus: Mirror of Evil, this being the director’s theatrical debut where Siegel played the main character named Marisol. From one moment to the next, the couple became unconditional and the rest is history.

Their relationship is now stronger than ever, they married in early 2016 and in that same year they had their first child, Cody Paul Flanagan. Also, as hopeless romantics that they are, their daughter was named Theodora, just like the character in the Netflix series who caused so many scares. because, when they were filming the series, Kate was pregnant with her.

Their collaborations did not stop, the duo co-wrote the film Hush, in which Kate also had a starring role and was again directed by Flanagan. Subsequently, the actress starred in Ouija: Origin of Evil in 2016 and Gerald’s Game in 2017. The most recent production of these lovers is the well received Midnight Mass, production where Flanagan does not necessarily use explicit violence to cause discomfort and tension in the viewer, it refers totally to the guilt of the human being.

How terrifyingly good this love story is, don’t you think?


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
