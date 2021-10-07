Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva imagine where Sara and Lucas will be in a decade

Michelle Jenner and Hugo Silva They took up one of the most representative roles of their entire career a few months ago. Nostalgia and popular demand have caused Paco’s men Come back ten years after your farewell, although without knowing if there will be another season or if in a few years there will be another reunion. A) Yes, both actors have returned to get into the shoes of Sara and Lucas, the two policemen from Antena 3 fiction that made millions of Spaniards fall in love with their forbidden love story. After recording these episodes, which air on Thursdays at 10:45 p.m., the interpreters have dared to say what they think will happen to their characters within a decade. “Maybe he’d be retired. Well, not in ten years, but in twenty years. It is possible that Lucas within that time ends up as Don Lorenzo. Which would be a great honor“Hugo has expressed between laughs in statements to the chain responsible for the fiction. As for Michelle, who has had a hard time imagining what would happen to her, she has finally explained that she would like much more action.”If you are already a chief inspector, then I would like you to get into the secret“, has said.

VIEW GALLERY





‘It seems it’s going to rain’: we review the love story of Sara and Lucas in ‘Paco’s men’

Who has also revealed where he thinks his character will be in ten years is Paco Tous. The actor is clear that many of them would reach the Government of Spain. In fact, the interpreter assures that he would be Minister of the Interior, that Povedilla (Carlos Santos) would become president, Mariano (Pepon Nieto) would take over the portfolio of Culture and Rita (Neus Sanz) I would be head of the army. “I believe that in a decade we would be retired and we would be a group of gentlemen in a home for the elderly who solve crimes and murders“Nieto commented, adding that he thinks it would be a very ingenious idea for a series.









In addition to the actors who give life to Paco and Mariano and Sara and Lucas, Povedilla, Rita and Lola survive from the previous seasons (Adriana ozores), who are in this batch of chapters leaving memorable and surreal moments to all the followers of the series. They are added Amparo Larrañaga, who gives life to Colonel Dolores Urbizu, Amaia sagasti (Ika), the niece of the protagonist and “plugged in” of the group, and Juan Grandinetti (Rober), who will live a romance. But they are not the only ones, in these plots there are some cameos that fans will easily recognize, such as Roberto Leal, presenter of Pass word.

VIEW GALLERY





The spectacular change of look of Michelle Jenner that has fascinated Hugo Silva

The one who will also return in the next episodes will be Mario Casas. Watch out spoiler! The actor will return to play Aitor after ten years given that Paco and Mariano will come to him for help as he is now a policeman in the Libyan embassy. Thus, his character and that of Michelle Jenner will meet again, after their love story, and they will have a first meeting in which they will merge in a hug that lasts “more than regulation“, as the character of Pepón Nieto will point out before remembering the old days in which everyone worked together.





To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.