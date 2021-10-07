Marvel’s ‘What If …?’ finale presents a new team of Avengers – EzAnime.net

If it’s Wednesday, it means that new Marvel MCU content could be dropping off Disney Plus in the form of a new TV show episode. It so happens that this Wednesday he surrenders to the expected What would happen if …? final. The first animated TV show Marvel included in the MCU is finally ready, and we know what it’s about. It took Marvel quite a few episodes to build the story. We only learned in episode 8 that everything we saw in previous episodes is connected. The TV series had a bigger story than we thought, and Marvel recently poked fun at an unusual team of Avengers.

What would happen if …? Final is out now, revealing the name and purpose of this alternate Avengers team. We also got the first and only post-credits scene in the series. The ending leaves us with a lot of questions about the near future of the MCU. After all, what if…? it’s part of the MCU and it’s all canon. Everything we saw in the finale happened in the same multiverse where our beloved Avengers exist. But before we can go any further, we’ll remind you that spoilers follow below.

The new Avengers team

The early stages of MCU Phase 4 are all about uncovering new stories and enriching the arcs of Avengers team members who didn’t have that much time to shine before. Marvel is introducing new superheroes and villains as it slowly forwards another story that could culminate in another Avengers: Endgame-like ending.

Part of the journey is creating or introducing new teams. The Avengers could have sub-teams like the Young Avengers and the West Coast Avengers. Separately, the Thunderbolts are rising and the Eternals will emerge from the shadows. Then there are the X-Men and the looming Fantastic Four. There is also talk of the Illuminati, a version of whom will reportedly appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But until we see some of that in action, what if …? brings us a brilliant group of powerful individuals. The Watcher (Jefferey Wright) is putting this band together, acting like a Nick Fury from the multiverse. And the way he snatches Party Thor (Chris Hemsworth) from his universe is absolutely glorious.

The Watcher informing the new Avengers team in What If…? final. Image source: Marvel Studios

Meet the Guardians of the Multiverse

The Watcher also has a new name for the team, and it is not a variation on “Avengers.” They will be known as the Guardians of the Multiverse, a title that carries a lot of weight. The implication here is that we could see these Guardians fall into other places that need to be saved in the multiverse in the future. After all, the Watcher has just broken his oath not to intervene.

This alternate Avengers team consists of Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Thor, Star-Lord T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Gamora (Cynthia). Kaye McWilliams) and Black Widow (Lake Bell).

As seen above, not all of the actors who played the live-action variants of the characters returned for What If …? Also, as seen above, there is an Avenger option that makes little sense. It’s Killmonger, of course. But the ending perfectly explains why Watcher wanted this particular hero / villain on the team.









What would happen if …? post-credits scene

We knew from that mid-season trailer that Avengers from different realities would somehow join the same team. We had no idea what would make that happen until episode 8. It was then that we learned of the great threat that Ultron could become in those realities in which he beats the Avengers. Ultron would grow up to harness the power of all the Infinity Stones and use them to end all life in his universe. The AI ​​would also realize that a multiverse exists and that the Watcher is watching everything.

Episode 8 prepared the ending perfectly, connecting all the seemingly loose stories from the previous one. What if…? dues.

This is how we get a massive Guardians of the Multiverse battle against Ultron in the finale. And how do we realize that some of these alternate Avengers might have a place in the larger scheme of things.

Strange Supreme is already rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also important is the Natasha Romanoff in this story, whom the Watcher injects into a reality lacking in the original Black Widow. That’s a clever way for Marvel to tell us that the original Nat could always return to the MCU despite his death in Endgame.

The Guardians of the Multiverse in What If …? final. Image source: Marvel Studios

What if…? continues the Carter-Rogers love story

But it’s really Captain Carter whose return to the MCU seems assured. And it’s thanks to What would happen if …? post-credits scene, the first of the season. After defeating Ultron, we see Carter go back to his timeline, only to find that his Steve Rogers might be alive. I mean, the Carter-Rogers love story could continue in the multiverse. And that’s a story we want to see.

Rumors have it that Captain Carter will appear in live-action MCU adventures. But it’s unclear how and if he will join the main Avengers. Interestingly, she could be part of the Illuminati team in Doctor Strange 2, but that could be a different variation on Captain Carter.

Then again, no matter what the MCU rumors say, we’ll have to remember that Marvel will continue to say what if …? stories. And season 2 could feature some of the previous Avengers.