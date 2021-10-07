Mark Wahlberg pulls out muscles and abs pack

What does Mark Wahlberg shirtless while vibrating with football on TV? Well, get muscles and show off your abs.

shirtless while vibrating with football on TV? Well, get muscles and show off your abs. Mark Wahlberg and the part he hates the most about his role as Father Stu: the 11,000 calorie diet.

Mark Wahlberg’s helicopters to train the abs.

Mark Wahlberg in front of the TV shirtless screaming like crazy. Well, Tom Brady and football are to blame … What’s going on? It matters little, what is truly relevant is that good old Mark has recovered his ABS and take the opportunity to show off muscles with the emotion of the result.

“I’ve never gone against GOAT (greatest of all time, best ever, go) Tom Brady in his entire career until next week. Against the Patriots! PS I hope he breaks the record for passes in New England, where he made it possible … ”, writes the actor himself on Instagram after marking the typical muscle pose in the video.









To whom it may concern, it turns out that quarterback Tom Brady, currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with the one who won the last Super Bowl, he will face his former team, the New England Patriots for the first time, being able to rise as the quarterback with the most yards per pass in competition history. Currently, he has 79,859 passing yards in the NFL, 500 short of surpassing the historic mark owned by Drew Brees.

What is clear is that he has returned to his best physique, and that he has left behind the 11,000 calorie diet that he had to put between his chest and back to gain weight in his latest film, Father Stu. It tells the true story of Father Stuart Long, a boxer and self-described tramp who became a pastor after finding faith, a character loses his sharp boxer physique and gains weight, which means that Wahlberg had to put on a lot of weight in just a few months. hence his nutritional plan. But as you can see in the video, not a trace remains of all that.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io