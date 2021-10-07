Macaulay Culkin’s walk with her son in Los Angeles, Naomi Watts’ outing in New York: celebrities in one click

Jennifer Lawrence walked through the streets of New York and wore a sports outfit that revealed her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child, the result of her relationship with her husband Cooke Maroney (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Macaulay Culkin went for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles with her son in his carrying backpack. The actor also carried an umbrella to protect both of them from the sun’s rays

Gala evening. Olivia Culpo attended an exclusive event in Paris, where she had traveled to participate in Fashion Week and took the opportunity to stay for a few days on vacation. He wore a Valentino look: black and white coat that he combined with his shorts, shirt, patent leather boots and wallet

Romantic walk. Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, took advantage of the fact that the day was with them to go for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles. They bought a coffee to go and continued on their way. The actress wore a white overcoat while her partner wore plaid shorts and a black T-shirt

Family trip. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went out for a walk through the streets of New York and carried their daughter Willa in the stroller. They took advantage of the fact that the weather accompanied them to enjoy a day outdoors

Romantic outing. Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, went to lunch at an upscale Los Angeles restaurant. The singer wore green pants and a black jacket while the model opted for a total black look: jogging, T-shirt, jacket, purse and hat

Camila Cabello traveled to Paris to participate in Fashion Week and was present at an exclusive event for a cosmetics brand. She wore a printed white dress with a black belt that she combined with her shoes

Karlie Kloss was invited to an event at the exclusive Ritz hotel in Paris, where she traveled a few days ago to attend Fashion Week. She wore a black satin dress off her shoulders

Naomi Watts enjoyed a sunny day and took the opportunity to go for a walk in Hudson River Park, in New York, and took her dog Izzy for a walk. She wore a high-waisted jean, a white T-shirt, accessories, a hat and sunglasses

Emma Roberts was photographed arriving at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. The actress carried a gift box, wore pants, a printed T-shirt, a jean jacket and a brown wallet (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:









El Pelado López: from his past as a candy seller and clown in a circus to his new one-man show

Diego Luna: “Pan y circo confronted me with many micromachisms of which I participate”

20 years of Zoolander, Ben Stiller’s great satire on the world of fashion