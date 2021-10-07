Love and Thunder. Matt Damon hardly appears in the movie?

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Matt Damon will once again surprise Marvel fans. The truth is that he had problems when filming his scenes.

In superhero cinema there are many films that are expected by viewers and, without a doubt, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of them. Since it was announced, Marvel fans have been eager to see this new film directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth. This is a delivery that will have great surprises and will feature renowned actors, such as Matt Damon.

Thor: Love and Thunder made its filming in the middle of a pandemic. Like many projects, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie had to carry out new sanitary and security measures. In turn, the same government also implemented its measures and those who wanted to enter the country had to comply with them. And while many people on the team had no problems, Matt Damon did.









The actor had to travel to Australia to be part of the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder And, during an interview with the GQ medium, he revealed that he had many problems at the border. In this way, he almost runs out of his scenes in the Marvel Studios movie.

Serious problems!

“There were government officials who called me and explained, unequivocally, that the only reason I was entering was because production created jobs. Now, can production live without me? Yes. But you start to remove jokes from something that is funny and, in the end, it is not “revealed Matt Damon, who in the end was lucky and was able to enter Australia to film his scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder.

At the moment, it is still not very clear what role the actor will have in the film. Still, we all remember his cameo in Thor: Raganarok where he played an actor who played Loki in a play. Matt Damon himself revealed that it’s not a pivotal piece of the story, but it will make them laugh. As for the premiere of the film, it is scheduled for May 6, 2022.