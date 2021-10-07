Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes her film debut in ‘Boxing Day’ trailer

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock will make her big screen debut in the upcoming festive comedy Boxing Day, for which the first trailer has been released.

Pinnock co-stars in the film as the successful singer Georgia, whose ex-boyfriend Melvin (Aml Ameen, from I May Destroy You) travels from the United States to London to spend the holidays with his fiancee, Lisa (Aja Naomi King).

However, when the paths of Georgia and Melvin are re-aligned, old feelings appear.

The movie is written and directed by Ameen, who compared Pinnock’s character in the movie to “my Julia Roberts from My Best Friend’s Wedding or Notting Hill” when speaking to Digital Spy.

The film will open in UK theaters on December 3.

See the full trailer below.









The Little Mixes have lived a historic 2021.

In August, they became the only girl group to have at least one Top 10 song on the Official Singles Chart for 100 weeks.

The trio accomplished the feat with their single “Heartbreak Anthem,” a collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta that they released in May. This week it reached number seven on the UK Singles Chart.

Celebrating the group’s achievement, Pinnock shared a message to Little Mix fans saying, “Wow! It’s amazing, and we wouldn’t have done this without you. You never cease to amaze us, you are amazing and we wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Earlier this year, at the BRIT Awards, they made history again by being the first British girl group to win the Best British Group Award. They took advantage of his speech to thank “all the amazing girl bands” in the industry, both past and present.