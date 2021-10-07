Let somebody go, the song that has united Selena Gomez and Coldplay | Music

The countdown to receive the new musical project of Coldplay has already started. The next October 15th of will put on sale Music of the spheres. His new studio album, the ninth of his musical career, will end a two-year record absence after the November 2019 release of Everyday life. We have already enjoyed songs like Higher power, Coloratura and My universe and now it is the turn of a new collaboration.

Let somebody go will be the new single from the British band in which he has collaborated with Selena Gomez. A fact that for many years was one of the goals of the quartet led by Chris Martin. A dream that has been discovered by the environment of the American in The Sun it was reciprocal: “It’s a dream come true that she’s singing on a Coldplay record. Chris wrote a beautiful song for her that they recorded together in April. They already have plans for a special live performance around the album release.”

Immediately, the fans of the band and the singer revolutionized the internet with messages of support and expressing their anxiety to hear the new song. At the moment we have only been able to enjoy a brief preview through social networks. And on October 15th, the premiere will arrive with a video clip that was shot in April.

In that teaser that has triggered the expectations of the audiences of both giants of the music scene we can hear Selena singing “When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain / they say love is only equal to the pain” (“When I called to the mathematicians and asked them to explain / tell me that love is only equal to pain “) with Chris Martin doing backing vocals.









For Selena, this union represents her return to the stage and her latest release, after 999 with the Colombian singer Camilo, in addition to his first EP in Spanish which he titled Revelation, which released in March. For the British it will be the third video clip and the fourth song to be released before the final release of their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres.

So far we have already been able to discover that Bts and Selena Gomez appeared as guest artists or collaborators of this project, without it being possible to rule out that Coldplay has the odd surprise in store to reveal as of October 15.

In fact, just a few days ago during Global Citizen 2021, the British delighted millions of followers around the world by performing several of their most important hits with Billie and Finneas Eilish, Camila Cabello or Shawn Mendes. Almost nothing!