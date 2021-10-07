Thursday, October 7, 2021
HomeCelebrityLeonardo DiCaprio has a fun tactic to dodge paparazzi
Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio has a fun tactic to dodge paparazzi

By Arjun Sethi
0
59




Years go by and Leonardo Dicaprioit is still very relevant in the industry. The actor stopped being a young apprentice to become one of the greatest legends in Hollywood. At 46 years old, he has great productions such as The Great Gatsby, The origin, The sinister island and, of course, the unforgettable Titanic which is still highly commented today.

That is why those films and, of course, all the others in which he participated, catapulted Leonardo Dicaprio to international fame. Very at his mercy, the interpreter stopped being just a Hollywood face to be a representative of the film industry worldwide. But, so much fame brings its consequences and one of them is the interest it generates in the public.




DiCaprio, it seems, will never cease to be one of the most critically acclaimed actors and that is something that the paparazzi, of course, are very clear about. Whether for a film promotion, for a scandal (which he rarely had) or simply for a walk, he is of interest to photographers. That is why he managed to avoid them, but without losing his grace.

On TikTok, the user christxiee made a compilation of photographs in which different celebrities are seen hiding from the flashes. But, when Leonardo’s turn came, he was not subtle, but he got to put bags on his head, a blanket, a mask and even wearing his jacket up with a cap so as not to be caught.

It should be noted that, as well as many others, Leonardo Dicaprio he is one of the most secretive actors in terms of his private life. Although yes, more than once different couples met him and even an iota of his intimacy, the truth is that he only lets himself be seen as far as he wants.


Previous articleAriana Grande wins RESTRICTION order against man who tried to enter her house with a KNIFE
Next articleKate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, a love story after Titanic
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv