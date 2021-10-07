Leonardo DiCaprio has a fun tactic to dodge paparazzi

Years go by and Leonardo Dicaprioit is still very relevant in the industry. The actor stopped being a young apprentice to become one of the greatest legends in Hollywood. At 46 years old, he has great productions such as The Great Gatsby, The origin, The sinister island and, of course, the unforgettable Titanic which is still highly commented today.

That is why those films and, of course, all the others in which he participated, catapulted Leonardo Dicaprio to international fame. Very at his mercy, the interpreter stopped being just a Hollywood face to be a representative of the film industry worldwide. But, so much fame brings its consequences and one of them is the interest it generates in the public.









DiCaprio, it seems, will never cease to be one of the most critically acclaimed actors and that is something that the paparazzi, of course, are very clear about. Whether for a film promotion, for a scandal (which he rarely had) or simply for a walk, he is of interest to photographers. That is why he managed to avoid them, but without losing his grace.

On TikTok, the user christxiee made a compilation of photographs in which different celebrities are seen hiding from the flashes. But, when Leonardo’s turn came, he was not subtle, but he got to put bags on his head, a blanket, a mask and even wearing his jacket up with a cap so as not to be caught.

It should be noted that, as well as many others, Leonardo Dicaprio he is one of the most secretive actors in terms of his private life. Although yes, more than once different couples met him and even an iota of his intimacy, the truth is that he only lets himself be seen as far as he wants.