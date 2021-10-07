LEGO launches a set to build the exact replica of the Titanic

Every time, LEGO presents us with toys that simply make us want to have them in that moment. They recently surprised us with the set inspired by the iconic Fender Stratocaster (Over here you can check it out), although with a low hand they have just presented a jewel that both movie fans and those who love boats will want for their collection, because it is an exact replica of the most famous boat of all time, The Titanic.

It was on April 10, 1912 that this British liner began its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, becoming one of the most important milestones in the history of navigation. Not only was it a ship full of luxury, where they transferred some of the richest people in the world at that time, it also represented modernity and progress, since at the time it was the largest passenger ship ever built.

The Titanic is a true legend

However, and as many may already know, the Titanic story didn’t have a happy ending. Five days after setting sail, this monstrous vessel sank in the Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg, ending the lives of at least 1,518 people according to official figures. Both the passengers and part of the crew died that unfortunate night and beginning with this event their enormous legend.

By 1997, James Cameron decided to adapt the ship’s story into a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, which we’ve all ever seen and over saying it was extremely successful even though we all know that Jack and Rose did fit in that piece of wood , so much so that it won 11 Oscars a year later. But now, we can have an exact replica of the famous ship in our homes.

Thanks to LEGO we can have this boat in our hands

Turns out that LEGO has just announced the launch of a set that will allow you to recreate the Titanic piece by piece. To give you an idea, it is the largest set that the Danish company has presented to date, because It is about 135 centimeters high and is made up of 9 thousand 90 pieces… A true monstrosity. And at once we warn you that you must buy an exclusive shelf to show off this gem.









The company thought of practically everything, since this version of the boat is fully detailed and includes la grand staircase, the boiler room, the smoking room, as well as other rooms and accessories. You will also build lto the promenade platform, the pool and the boat’s bridge. Everything is divided into three sections so that you can impress your visitors by showing them practically every part of the Titanic.

This LEGO set also contains a couple of interactive components. If you turn on the propellers, the piston motors turn inside the boat. You can also raise and lower the anchor and manipulate the masts. So as not to make a long story short, It is the closest we will be to appreciating and discovering what the legendary ship was like. Of course, the creators did not say if it can float, but they clarified that it does not include Jack, Rose and much less the iceberg, jiar jiar jiar.

Now, if you want to buy this wonderful replica of the Titanic, we tell you that It will be available from November 8 through the Danish company’s website (Over here we leave it to you). Although yes, they will have to break the pig or be left to owe the fortnight because it will cost 639 dolarucos -something like 13 thousand Mexican pesos-. But while they decide to buy it, here we leave you more photos so you can see the set better.