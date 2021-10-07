Lean and muscular: the differences and how to achieve each

Lean or muscular? When we talk about getting in shape, we usually imagine that it is enough to take any gym routine to start gaining muscle, and look like Thor, however, it is not like that. By targeting the muscles, we can aim for a lean body, but it takes a lot more effort to have bigger arms and a broader figure, just like that of Hollywood heroes. Let’s talk about the differences between these figures and how each is achieved.

Lean and muscular

An easy way to think about the differences between lean and muscular is by comparing the body of Brad Pitt at Fight Club and Snatch with whom he was seen during the film Troy a few years later. For the first tapes, the man was not really seen muscular, but her body looked lean and marked letting your muscles show. In Troy, the actor is seen with a higher amount of body fat percentage, but also with more muscle. In general, Hollywood action actors focus more on muscle than looking at themselves. lean.

Another more recent example is Tom Holland as Spider-Man in his first film as the character, comparing him to the sequel. In the first, the actor does show muscles but he does not have as much body fat from what it looks like lean, in the second he already gained a little more muscle, so he has a slightly wider appearance from the pectorals to the back.









You can look for a lean body by aiming for muscular. FreshSplash

So if we are thinking about getting in shape, we have to think about how we want to see ourselves. Do we want muscles of Chris Hemsworth or just win a little and focus on toning the body to see ourselves lean? Depending on the answer, we can see the type of training or habits to follow.

To achieve a lean body or muscular we have the same foundation: focus on building muscle. The difference is that, to have a more muscular body you need a diet program and a routine fitness specialized for that purpose. A higher consumption of protein, and fat to be able to build muscle, likewise, the effort that is required is much greater. When we talk about getting a body leanWe are trying to gain muscle without gaining a lot of fat, just highlighting the muscle without looking too big.